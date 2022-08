MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, there will be a small business workshop taking place on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe located at 244 Stubbs Hall. The workshop will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

The event will consist of learning how to start a small business, seek a small business loan, and much more. To register, visit www.bit.ly/sfaugust.