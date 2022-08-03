Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Motley Fool
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today
Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase stock posts 9 week high on rumors of better than expected earnings
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) saw its stock price rise 18% on August 3, closing the day at $80.81 — a price not seen since May 31. During after-hours trading, COIN traded relatively flat, giving up less than 1% of its earlier gains. Amid plummeting cryptocurrency prices, the company has...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: eBay shares up, Clorox down, Nasdaq leads rally, Ford shares soar
Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. The ‘thank you’ awards are the second bonuses this year and recognize the hard work and dedication of Hostess employees over the past several months. Hostess...
etfdailynews.com
Oppenheimer Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $98.00
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.
Prestige Consumer: Q1 Earnings Insights
Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $7.88 million from the same...
Why Is Marker Therapeutics Trading Higher By 119%: Here Are 42 Stocks Moving Premarket
Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares rose 141.4% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after jumping around 104% on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares rose 119% to $0.7248 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance to Marker Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) topline grows 22%
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock rose 0.98% (As on August 5, 11:20:07 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. GAAP and Non-GAAP net income increased compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to strong product revenue growth and a one-time $900 million payment in connection with the amendment of Vertex’s collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter of 2021. The payment to CRISPR is included in acquired in-process research and development expenses (“Acquired IPR&D”) in the second quarter of 2021. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2022 were $9.3 billion, an increase of approximately $1.7 billion compared to December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by strong revenue growth and operating cash flow.
via.news
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock 4.7% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) jumping 4.7% to $287.78 on Friday while NASDAQ dropped 0.5% to $12,657.55. Today’s last reported volume for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 2015280, 21.28% above its average volume of 1661630. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s last close was $274.85, 7.41% under its...
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Salarius Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Salarius Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was down $571 thousand from the same...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga
Cigna Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Solid Q2 Beat, Guidance Raise
Stephens raised the price target on Cigna Corp CI to $325 from $315 on higher 2022E-2024E adjusted EPS estimates, with an Overweight rating. The analyst says that while Cigna was the last managed care organization major to report 2Q22 earnings, it was still a critical print to help investors gauge the company's ongoing traction in achieving its 2022 margin improvement targets for the Healthcare segment.
Is AMD Stock a Buy After Earnings Pullback?
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Report are retreating on Wednesday, down about 2% at last check, even after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. While AMD beat on earnings and revenue expectations, free cash flow came up a bit short of estimates, as...
Recap: Immunome Q2 Earnings
Immunome IMNM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.75. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
