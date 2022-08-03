Marilyn Monroe Estate and Brad Pitt defend Ana de Armas amid criticism

Read on www.thedigitalfix.com
Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut
It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
Mickey Rourke’s Con Air audition sounds like a disaster
Hollywood is a dog-eat-dog world, and you’ve got to give it everything as an actor if you want to secure the big roles, but when Mickey Rourke auditioned for the ‘90s movie Con Air, he took that a little bit too far. Well, a lot too far, actually, and his crazy methods cost him the role.
Omar Sy to lead John Woo’s remake of action movie The Killer
After almost two decades away from Hollywood, John Woo has two projects lined up that will see him return with aplomb. The first is a silent action movie (yes you read that right) starring The Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnamen, and the second will be a remake of his own 1989 cult crime classic The Killer.
Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen
The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
After ‘Transparent’ Amazon’s Italian Original Series ‘Prisma,’ Which Launches From Locarno, Challenges Teen Gender Norms –– Watch Clip (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video’s Italian original series “Prisma,” which launches on Aug. 10 from the Locarno Film Festival, sees the streamer revisit the theme of gender identity fluidity after “Transparent” while catering to a young adult audience and also connecting with Italy’s neorealist roots. The eight-episode show (watch exclusive clip) – which marks the first TV series to premiere at the prominent Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema – is centered around identical adolescent twins Marco and Andrea, who challenge gender norms in different ways, along with their group of friends who are also going...
Gwendoline Christie wants to return to Star Wars
Gwendoline Christie is currently promoting two projects – Peter Strickland’s movie Flux Gourmet and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman TV series on Netflix. The towering actress has inevitably been asked about her small but villainous role as Captain Phasma in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The character has become something of a fan-favourite, with her own comic book spin-off.
Batgirl directors share adorable email Kevin Feige sent them
The MCU and DCEU may be known for having major beef with one another, but in the wake of Batgirl’s sudden cancellation, Kevin Feige has reached out to show his support for the action movie‘s directors. News of Batgirl being scrapped broke on August 2, where it was...
The Sandman: The Endless explained, who are Dream’s siblings?
Who are The Endless? Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book series The Sandman has finally been adapted for TV by Netflix. A bold yet faithful adaptation, the TV series tells the story of Dream, a powerful being who’s probably easiest described as the living personification of imagination and dreams.
Ghoster trailer has us questioning if Hollywood is even trying anymore
Cynics will say that Hollywood doesn’t try anymore. They’ll point to Marvel movies, the Fast and Furious films, or Star Wars and say, ‘they’re just not trying’. For the most part, we here at The Digital Fix try and avoid being negative, we love films and want to share that passion, but every now and again, you do wonder what the hell is going on in Tinsel Town.
How Voldemort changed the design of a new Marvel villain
Lord Voldemort’s iconic look became integral to the Harry Potter movies — but this made things tricky when Thor 4 director Taika Waititi tried to bring Gorr the God Butcher to the big screen. The original Marvel comics design for Gorr, who is played by Christian Bale in the fantasy movie, bears an unmistakable resemblance to the Harry Potter villain.
Who is The Prodigal in Sandman?
The first season of The Sandman has arrived on Netflix, and it’s surprisingly good. The TV series manages to capture the quintessential magic of Neil Gaiman’s great comic books while also making it accessible for those who haven’t spent the last decade praying for an adaptation. The...
Quentin Tarantino has some seriously high praise for Top Gun 2
We all know Top Gun 2 is absolutely brilliant, and legendary director Quentin Tarantino clearly agrees, after dishing out some incredibly high praise for the action movie. No release has come close to the Tom Cruise movie this year, with the legacy sequel heralded as the saviour of cinema thanks to its immense box-office takings.
Where was the movie Prey filmed?
Where was the movie Prey filmed? The Predator franchise has expanded with the arrival of the new science fiction movie Prey, which landed on streaming service Disney Plus on August 5. Prey introduces us to a whole new setting, in a time long before Arnold Schwarzenegger faced off against the deadly Predator in the original ‘80s movie.
Lord of the Rings star has a message for Rings of Power cast
The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy is one of the most critically-acclaimed franchises of all time, and is still beloved to this day. Many fans do annual re-watches, even of the extended editions, which can take a whole weekend. Therefore the pressure on the cast of Prime Video’s upcoming big-budget TV series The Rings of Power is immense.
Ryan Reynolds looks like he’s started training for Deadpool 3
After four years of waiting, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally have some Deadpool 3 news. In a recent Instagram post, Don Saladino, who has trained several Marvel actors such as Sebastian Stan and Hugh Jackman for their superhero gigs, revealed that Ryan Reynolds is back in the gym and is getting muscle ready – presumably for his next outing as the Merc’ with a Mouth.
Prey is now streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu
Prey, the horror movie that’s also a prequel to the famous Predator franchise, has finally made its way to the streaming services Disney Plus and Hulu. That’s right, the highly anticipated and now critically acclaimed origin story of the iconic murderous alien from the ’80s is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home.
