ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Top five takeaways: Here’s what happened in one of the biggest primary nights yet

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8c4Y_0h3BbCtO00


T he primary election season burst into action on Tuesday as five states headed to the polls, setting the stage for crucial congressional races in November and serving as a test of former President Donald Trump’s hold on the Republican Party.

Voters cast their ballots in Arizona , Michigan , Missouri , Kansas , and Washington , with some races still too close to call as election night dragged into the morning. All eyes were on three House Republicans seeking reelection after facing widespread criticism from Trump supporters for voting for the former president’s impeachment last year.

FULL COVERAGE OF THE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Here are the biggest results from Tuesday night’s primaries:

Eric Schmitt beat Eric Greitens for GOP nomination for Senate in Missouri

State Attorney General Eric Schmitt clinched the Republican nomination for Senate in Missouri, edging out one of his top contenders, former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018 after allegations emerged of sexual misconduct, an extramarital affair, blackmail, and campaign finance violations.

Trump called Schmitt on Tuesday night to congratulate him on the win, according to Schmitt's campaign. Trump issued an eleventh-hour endorsement in the race on Monday night, throwing his support behind "Eric" — although he stopped short of saying which Eric he was backing. Both Schmitt and Greitens accepted the endorsement as their own and thanked the former president in statements late Monday.

Schmitt will face Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and heiress to the Busch beer fortune, on the ballot in November.

Kansas voters rejected ballot initiative to restrict abortion rights

Voters in Kansas overwhelmingly voted in favor of maintaining abortion rights enshrined in the state's constitution, rejecting an amendment that sought to remove the right to the procedure in the first vote on the subject since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

The amendment proposed overturning a 2019 decision by the state’s Supreme Court that found the Kansas Constitution includes a right to bodily autonomy, which the court justices ruled includes abortion. The initiative would not have outright banned abortion, but it would have set the stage for state lawmakers to do away with it.

House Republican who voted for Trump’s impeachment ousted

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) was ousted from his seat by Trump-backed John Gibbs, a referendum on the Never Trump wing of the party after he was one of just 10 House Republicans to vote for the former president’s impeachment last year.

Meijer soon became one of Trump’s top targets in the midterm elections, not only for his impeachment vote but also for his support of the creation of the Jan. 6 committee and vote to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the panel. However, some high-profile Republicans such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) backed Meijer’s reelection efforts.

Democrats seized on the intraparty divide, spending money on ads to boost Gibbs in the primary so that he would win the GOP nomination. The move was part of the party’s larger efforts to meddle in Republican primary elections to boost candidates they believe are more likely to lose in the general election.

Trump-backed Blake Masters emerged from GOP primary

Political newcomer Blake Masters won the GOP nomination for Senate in Arizona, emerging from a crowded field of Republican candidates as the party vies to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in November.

The Trump-backed candidate leaned on the former president’s support throughout his campaign, proudly pointing to Trump as an inspiration for his election bid. Masters surged in the polls after receiving Trump’s endorsement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Masters will face Kelly in the battleground state’s general election, marking one of the most high-stakes races that could determine control of Congress come November.

Kansas secretary of state defended seat amid challenge from election deniers

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab won renomination in his reelection bid, fending off a field of GOP challengers who sought to unseat the incumbent who ran a campaign defending the integrity of the 2020 election despite Trump’s claims it was riddled with voter fraud.

The election was just one of several down-ballot races Trump has sought to influence, particularly as secretaries of state are responsible for overseeing statewide elections.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
Washington, KS
City
Washington, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Kansas Elections
Local
Arizona Government
Salon

Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”

Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Scott Schwab
Person
Peter Meijer
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republican Primary#Campaign Finance#Impeachment#Primary Election#Election Fraud#The Republican Party#House#Republicans#Gop#Senate
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
224K+
Followers
68K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy