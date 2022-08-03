ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Kenny Chesney Drops Limited-Edition No Shoes Reef Sandals to Help Support Marine Life

By Carena Liptak
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on tasteofcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney ‘Devastated’ After a Fan Dies at His Denver Here and Now Tour Stop

Kenny Chesney's Denver Here and Now Tour stop on Saturday night (July 30) ended in tragedy after a woman at the venue suffered a fatal fall. According to the Denver Post, the woman — whose age and name were not given — was sitting on a railing of an escalator at about 10:52 PM when she fell to the concourse below and died as a result of the injuries she sustained.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Taste of Country

Kane Brown Is Working Toward an Acting Career

Kane Brown has reached several important milestones in his music career, including releasing a slew of No. 1 hits and earning multiple awards and nominations. Now, the singer is looking to make his mark in the movie industry as an actor. In a conversation with Nights With Elaina host Elaina...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy