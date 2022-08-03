Nick Saban called 2021 a ‘rebuilding year,’ explained portal’s other impact

Read on www.al.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘We are not that team anymore:’ Alma Bryant coach Bart Sessions sees promise entering Year 2
Bart Sessions knew when he took the head football coaching job at Alma Bryant High School that turning the program around would not be a quick fix. However, after one season, Sessions can see clear progress for his Class 7A team. “We lacked strength last year,” he said at Mobile...
This week in HS Sports: UMS-Wright coach Terry Curtis still loves purity of the game
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. There isn’t a lot – if anything – Terry Curtis hasn’t done in his high school coaching career.
Former Daphne stars continue football-camp tradition
Five members of Daphne High School’s 2010 undefeated AHSAA Class 6A championship team went on to reach the pros. But they haven’t forgotten where they came from. On Saturday, a tradition that began in 2017 continued with the Daphne Youth Football Camp at Trione Park. The event was hosted by Ryan Anderson, Eric Lee, Torren McGaster, Michael Pierce and T.J. Yeldon.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0