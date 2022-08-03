Read on www.weny.com
Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
Tour De Keuka pedals off Saturday morning
HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tour De Keuka, the annual bike ride that raises money for the United Way of the Southern Tier is Saturday. Event organizers already expect the event to raise more funds than it did last year. "We are on track to surpass last years fundraising total, and...
Guthrie Food Farm Family Festival returns to Sayre
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- The 6th annual Guthrie Food Farm Family Festival returned to the Northern Tier on Saturday, bringing an array of homegrown and handmade goods to Sayre. Dozens of farmers, soap makers, and other crafters set up for the 6th annual food farm family festival, starting Saturday morning. The vendors set up at Howard Elmer Park, across the street from the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. Although the event was virtual in 2020 due to COVID, the event was held in person in 2021 and remained that way in 2022.
Italian American Veterans Club hosts 2nd Annual Car Show
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts drove through Elmira on Sunday for the Italian American Veterans Club's 2nd Annual Car Show. Roughly 50 cars drove through the Italian American Veterans Club on Magee Street starting Sunday morning for the club's 2nd annual car show. A rummage sale, raffles, and many more activities were also part of the car show, along with food and music. Proceeds raised from the event go straight to the IAV.
House fire in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire that took place in Bath Saturday afternoon. At 2:17 p.m. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department arrived at a house fire at 67 Geneva Street in the village of Bath. Upon arrival, Firefighters found heavy fire in the rear of the home in the kitchen. A quick and targeted attack extinguished the heavy fire, keeping the damage from the fire in that back area of the house.
This Week in Wine Country: Glenn H. Curtiss Museum
HAMMONDSPORT, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're visiting the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum in Hammondsport, New York. The museum has just launched its latest exhibit, "Dawn of a Legacy" - commemorating 120 years since Glenn Curtiss launched his manufacturing business, helping to pioneer motorcycles. The exhibit showcases Curtiss' motorcycle and engine designs early on in his career, from 1902 to 1912. Motorcycles created by his competitors are on display as well, including bikes made by Harley Davidson and Indian.
Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
Corning Man Charged After Woman Murdered at Northside Apartment Complex
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A Corning man is charged with second degree murder, after a woman was found unresponsive in an apartment at Walter Smith Terrace early Friday morning. Corning officers were dispatched to an apartment at the complex, which is formerly known as Stewart Park apartments, for a report of an unresponsive female, who has been identified as 26-year-old Keli Collins. Officers began administering life-saving measures, along with city firefighters and first responders with AMR ambulance. Despite their efforts, Collins died.
Local Tournament Brings Hundreds of Baseball Players Together for Charity
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - The Finger Lakes Falcons travel baseball team hosted its Falcons for a Cure Tournament this weekend at the Holding Point in Horseheads. The annual tournament has grown tremendously since it began seven years ago. The event started with just three age groups and has since grown to include teams from 8U up to 14U. This year, the tournament brought 64 teams from across the state to compete.
