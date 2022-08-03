Captain of ferry that crashed into a West Seattle dock resigns

Read on kgmi.com
q13fox.com
Stolen van goes down embankment off I-5 near Boeing Field
SEATTLE - A stolen van careened off I-5 early Sunday morning near Boeing Field, running 50 feet down an embankment and crashing into a tree, according to Washington State Patrol. Two lanes of traffic were shut down for hours while state troopers and firefighters searched for people who may have...
Seafair north entrance reopens after temporarily closing due to homicide investigation
SEATTLE — The north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival has reopened after temporarily closing due to a homicide investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning. Police responded to...
2-alarm houseboat fire erupts on Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters battled a two-alarm houseboat fire docked at a marina in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue North after 911 callers reported a houseboat on fire. Upon arriving at the...
q13fox.com
2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. - Two people are dead, and two others are recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed his car into a building early Saturday morning. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
Man dies from injuries after being bludgeoned with metal pole in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are requesting murder charges for a 48-year-old man after a man he bludgeoned with a metal pole died from his injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was working an emphasis patrol near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike Street when he saw the suspect deliver several strikes to the 66-year-old victim’s head with a large metal pole.
KOMO News
2 killed, 2 seriously injured after vehicle careens into building in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. - Bremerton Police say two men were killed and two others seriously injured after the vehicle they were in left the roadway and careened into a building in Bremerton early Saturday morning. Police say the driver was speeding northbound on Wheaton Way when it crossed into oncoming lanes,...
Bulldozer crashes into building in Seattle’s Wallingford area
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a bulldozer crashed into a building in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Friday. The collision happened in the 3600 block of Stone Way North. One person was treated for minor injuries. The bulldozer caused insignificant structural damage to the building, Seattle firefighters...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: 2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at Tacoma park
2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at local park. A 2-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after his mother believes the child may have picked up and swallowed a fentanyl tablet at a Tacoma park. Police have asked the Tacoma Parks Supervisor to check the park for other potentially dangerous items. Park employees...
q13fox.com
Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
shorelineareanews.com
FOUND: Shoreline dementia patient goes missing
UPDATE: KING COUNTY SEARCH AND RESCUE REPORTS THAT DOUGLAS HAS BEEN FOUND AND RETURNED HOME SAFELY. King County Search and Rescue, based in King County WA, has over 600 trained volunteers who respond to search and rescue mission requests from the King County Sheriff's Office. MISSING: Douglas, 92yo, has severe...
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. He, his wife and their one-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
Family identifies remains found outside UW in June, case still under investigation
SEATTLE — The family of the Indigenous woman found outside the University of Washington’s campus has identified her as 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson. Her sister, Ernestine Morning Owl, told KIRO 7 that the past month and a half has been tough on her and the entire family. “And...
q13fox.com
Man dies after shooting at Snohomish home; suspect in custody
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man died after a shooting at a home in Snohomish on Sunday morning. After 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 6500 block of 57th Avenue South East. When they arrived, they found a man...
Prosecutor declines to charge officer in killing of Juan Rene Hummel in Bothell
The Snohomish County Prosecutors’ office announced that they will not be charging the officer who shot Juan Rene Hummel Jr. in 2020. Around 7:30 p.m. July 29, 2020, Bothell police received a call about a Hummel trying to force his way into the vehicle of a woman, and when unsuccessful, pulled out a “large pocketknife” and tried to slash the woman’s tires.
KOMO News
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
q13fox.com
Police locate missing and endangered Snoqualmie man
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Police have located a man from Snoqualmie who was previously reported to be missing and endangered on Friday. According to the Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD), 23-year-old Tyler Singleton was reported missing from his home in the Snoqualmie Ridge area on Friday. According to his mother, he went out Thursday night, but did not return home.
Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4
SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July. On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived...
25-year-old man recovering after rescuers pull him from Lake Washington
SEATTLE — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after rescuers pulled him from Lake Washington in Seattle on Wednesday. First responders were called after 4 p.m. to the 500 block of Lakeside Avenue South for reports of a person in the water and in distress. This was in the Leschi neighborhood.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
Public concerned about convicted criminal on the run
SEATTLE — Many people in downtown Seattle are concerned about a man who has committed violent assaults on women and is now on the run. Police say that 21-year-old Isaiah Clay Lewis kicked two women in the back of the head. Tracy Roberts says she was kicked by the...
