Happy birthday Martin Sheen! What you should know about his history in Dayton

Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
dayton.com
Yellow Springs native’s latest film spotlights importance of diversity
‘Una Great Movie’ pokes fun at Hollywood while challenging stereotypes. Yellow Springs native Jennifer Sharp, a filmmaker, screenwriter and actress, is excited that her dream project grounded in the importance of diverse representation in contemporary cinema is now a reality. “Una Great Movie,” released last month on Amazon Prime...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Reigning champions from 2021
With a new Best of Dayton contest underway, we wanted to look back at those who are looking to defend their titles this year. The latest Best of Dayton is the seventh presented by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, and we’ve added dozens of new categories this year. We’ve also kept the big audience favorites.
dayton.com
Rare needle artwork on exhibit in Dayton, Columbus
This is the first time some of the needlework has been shown outside of England. Those who love and appreciate extraordinary needlework will want to check out two rare art exhibits: one at the University of Dayton’s Marian Library, the other at the Columbus Museum of Art. Each features intricate needle artwork on loan from other nations that can’t be seen anywhere else in the United States.
dayton.com
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
dayton.com
Mother-daughter duo purchases Ha Ha Pizza: ‘We’re looking forward to writing our own chapter here’
B.J. Walters, former owner of Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs, has officially passed the torch to a new set of owners after being part of the restaurant for 25 years. Karen and Megan McDonald, a mother-daughter team from the Fairborn and Enon area, purchased the restaurant at the end of June.
New videos, birth details of Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo released
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo has posted a new video of a hippopotamus calf born Wednesday to Bibi, mother of famed hippo Fiona. The clip, uploaded to Twitter and captioned, “Looks like Fiona’s world-famous ear wiggles run in the family,” shows the newborn shaking water out of its ears next to Bibi in […]
dayton.com
A changing Dayton is rebounding with young professionals
“If you left 10 years ago ... what you’re finding here (now) is very different”. Sarah Malchow and Jacqueline Richardson both grew up here, and now they’re colleagues as mortgage loan officers in town. But their paths in between illustrate one of the Dayton area’s continuing challenges — recruiting and retaining young professionals.
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
beavercreekohio.gov
Summer Concert Series: Rick George
Beavercreek’s 2022 Summer Concert Series is coming in hot with a fun and exciting line up you do not want to miss! This year’s series will feature 9 local bands playing at Dominick Lofino Park, 640 Grange Hall Road, throughout the summer on Sundays from 7 to 8 p.m. Bands scheduled to perform this year include:
Cincinnati CityBeat
Joe Walsh's James Gang to Play Final Concert in Ohio with Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Breeders and Black Keys
Classic American rocker Joe Walsh and his James Gang are reuniting in Columbus for "One Last Ride" to benefit veterans — and the band is bringing along a special slate of all-Ohio guests. The concert, VetsAid 2022, will take place at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13. Tickets go on...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
dayton.com
Anniversary celebration: Air Force 75th anniversary gala tickets go on sale Tuesday
Ready to celebrate the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Air Force?. The 75th Air Force Anniversary Gala and dinner will be at the Dayton Arcade in downtown Dayton on the evening of Sept. 9, and about 350 tickets have been set aside for the public, organizers say. Interested? If so,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo's hippo mom Bibi and her new baby are 'inseparable'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's hippo mom of two Bibi and her new baby are doing well as the baby gets accustomed to the hippo cove. Zoo keepers said Bibi and the baby did well overnight Friday, saying they were "inseparable and spent the night bonding in the indoor pools."
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: Salar pulls out the stops for Out on 5th dining
Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. Two years ago, the Oregon District Business Association launched Out on 5th, a program that helps the district open Fifth Street up for guests to shop, dine and relax in the open air.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Five Boozy Frozen Treats That Are Nice, Nice Baby
If you’re looking for a way to cool down (and turn up), try one or more of these boozy fruit-flavored slushies. Be warned: too many of these and you’ll have a brain freeze that will require a couple of Tylenol the next day. Cherry Blow Pop. Piper’s rebranded...
dayton.com
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
dayton.com
Dayton Unit NAACP wins national awards
The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) received national recognition during the 113th National Convention in July in Atlantic City, N.J. For the ninth year in a row, the Dayton Unit NAACP won two national awards named after the late Ross Thalheimer, a...
WLWT 5
Over-the-Rhine bar owner recounts moments people sought shelter during mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Witnesses of Sunday morning's shooting in Over-the-Rhine are shaken up, with many telling WLWT they've never seen such a large police presence in the area. It very quickly went from a comfortable Saturday night, the rain had cleared and people were enjoying their night out to a night of chaos and confusion.
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
