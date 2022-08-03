Anthony Bowens Files To Trademark ‘5-Tool Player’

Read on 411mania.com
Jerry Jarrett Thinks Triple H Will Make WWE Focus More On Wrestling
PWInsider reports that during a panel at The Gathering in North Carolina, Jerry Jarrett gave his thoughts on what the WWE will be like with Triple H taking over creative from the retired Vince McMahon. He said: “They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter...
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22
We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts III Review
It’s time for another of these specials and I’m not sure what to expect from something like this. AEW does not seem to be the most interested in running these shows but that very well might have a lot to do with the shows being network mandates. At least we should get some good action so let’s get to it.
Backstage Rumor on AEW Changing Plans for Tag Team Title Match at All Out
– AEW is rumored to have changed course on a tag team title rematch that was planned for next month’s All Out 2022 in Chicago. Dave Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) was told they were going to have a trilogy rematch with The Young Bucks at AEW All Out with the intent that FTR would face Young Bucks with all the titles FTR currently holds on the line.
Brock Lesnar Set for WWE Day 1 in 2023
– WWE is currently advertising Brock Lesnar as one of the featured Superstars to appear at next year’s WWE Day 1 scheduled for January 1, 2023. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE previously featured Lesnar in the promo image for the event, but now he’s the only Superstar currently advertised to appear on the show.
WWE News: Asuka Is Looking for a New Tag Partner, SummerSlam 2022 Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
– As noted, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will kick off next week’s Raw. Former Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka appears to have her sights on winning the titles, but she noted on Twitter that she needs a tag team partner. Asuka tweeted...
Britt Baker Says AEW’s Next Goal Is To Become More Of a Mainstream Success
Britt Baker is proud of what AEW has accomplished so far, and she says the company’s next goal should be to become more known within the mainstream. Baker has been a part of AEW since its 2019 founding, and she spoke with the Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego Comic-Con about the right so far, what’s next for them and more. You can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
New Team Set For USA Tag Title Battle Royal At NWA 74
A fourth team is now entered in the NEW USA Tag Team Championship Battle Royal at NWA 74. The NWA announced on Friday that Jordan Clearwater and Marshe’ Rockett, aka Gold Rushhh, will join the previously-announced Miserably Faithful (Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp), The Now (Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus), and The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Rush Freeman) in the battle royal to crown the reinstated championships on night two of the PPV.
Danhausen Shares Pic With Sasha Banks From C2E2
Sasha Banks had an encounter with a very evil, very nice photo opportunity seeker at C2E2 in Danhausen. The AEW star posted to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Banks from the latter’s appearance at the Chicago-based convention, which to0ok place this weekend. “Hello Danhausen cut to...
