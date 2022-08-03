Eli Gold to miss start of 2022 Alabama season with health issues, replacement named

Read on www.al.com
Alabama football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. 2022 Alabama Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe Week 4, ...
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Fearless Texas Girl Feeds Enormous Record-Breaking Gator Without Flinching
ICE WATER IN THOSE VEINS. Makenzie Noland went viral after sharing a video feeding an absolutely terrifying, and MASSIVE, gator down in in Beaumont, Texas. Big Tex was a world-record holder at Gator Country, coming in at 14 feet long, straight out of Jurassic Park. Steady as can be. That’s...
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
‘We are not that team anymore:’ Alma Bryant coach Bart Sessions sees promise entering Year 2
Bart Sessions knew when he took the head football coaching job at Alma Bryant High School that turning the program around would not be a quick fix. However, after one season, Sessions can see clear progress for his Class 7A team. “We lacked strength last year,” he said at Mobile...
This week in HS Sports: UMS-Wright coach Terry Curtis still loves purity of the game
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. There isn’t a lot – if anything – Terry Curtis hasn’t done in his high school coaching career.
Former Daphne stars continue football-camp tradition
Five members of Daphne High School’s 2010 undefeated AHSAA Class 6A championship team went on to reach the pros. But they haven’t forgotten where they came from. On Saturday, a tradition that began in 2017 continued with the Daphne Youth Football Camp at Trione Park. The event was hosted by Ryan Anderson, Eric Lee, Torren McGaster, Michael Pierce and T.J. Yeldon.
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
