Read on www.natchitochestimes.com
Related
Natchitoches Times
Four incoming NSU freshmen awarded Poche Scholarships
NATCHITOCHES – Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will...
Natchitoches Times
NSU Pi Kapp cycling cross country for The Ability Experience
NATCHITOCHES – Trace Anthon, a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Northwestern State University, is participating in the Journey of Hope, a cross-country cycling trek that raises money and awareness for projects that serve people with disabilities. The event is a project of the national fraternity’s philanthropy, The Ability Experience.
Natchitoches Times
City Council agenda for Aug. 8, 2022
Any Citizen that wishes to observe the City Council meeting live may do so at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6SlW7rZvyKYWd8HpNw2fhg. Recordings for all city meeting videos will be posted to the City’s website. To watch the video, the user can subscribe to the City’s YouTube Channel @CityofNatchitoches LA or visit the city’s website link https://www.natchitochesla.gov/content/meeting-videos.
Natchitoches Times
Are you an inactive voter? Don’t lose your right to vote!
There are 1,264 voters in Natchitoches Parish on the list of Inactive Voters published today by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office. That represents about five percent of the parish’s 23,914 registered voters. The bulk of those individuals, almost 75 percent, are listed as having City of...
Comments / 0