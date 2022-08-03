ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK

System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the Sunday Morning Update Here. UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO

Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RUDETON: Woman Leaves Car In Lane At The Reserve At Boca Raton

Parked Cars Can’t Move. Other Drivers Stuck. All While Woman Is Apparently In Salon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman apparently left her car right in the middle of a travel lane in the parking lot at Boca Raton’s “The Reserve” Friday afternoon. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IS DAVID ARONBERG SAFE? DESANTIS CALLS “MAJOR” PRESS CONFERENCE IN WEST PALM

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 11:28 a.m. SAFE FOR NOW. The “major news conference” announced the appointment of a Palm Beach County Judge to the Florida Supreme Court. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Just one day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren for […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL HOUSING DEPRESSION? New Listings Up, Sales Down In Palm Beach County

Latest Elliman Report Suggests Storm Clouds May Be Rolling In… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The surging housing market in Palm Beach County may be showing signs of retreat. The latest Elliman Report, prepared by Miller Samuel Appraisers and Consultants, reveals that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Renatha Francis To State Supreme Court

Currently Family Law Court Judge In Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Friday morning appointed Palm Beach County Family Law Court Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. It is the second time DeSantis appointed her to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
REWARD OFFERED FOR BOCA RATON FATAL HIT-AND-RUN TIPS

Boca Raton Police, CrimeStoppers Offer $3,000. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department, in conjunction with CrimeStoppers, is offering up to $3000 for information regarding the fatal hit-and-run on Glades Road earlier this week. The driver of a Nissan Rogue struck […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana

Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Chase Starts Foreclosure Over Unpaid HOA Fees

In Florida, Even A Seemingly Small Unpaid Assessment Can Lead To HOA Foreclosure. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you live in community with a Homeowners Association, you need to pay all dues and fees on time. If you don’t, no matter how small […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Coral Springs Woman Pleads Guilty To Bribery

Shannel Escoffery Was Part of License Processing Scheme. Palm Beach County Woman Also Involved. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman and a Coral Springs woman have both entered guilty pleas for their roles in running a scheme to expedite […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FORECASTERS: Hurricane Season Is Going To Get Busy

Calm Before The Storms? National Weather Service Says No Change To Official Predictions… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service Thursday confirmed what BocaNewsNow.com first reported several days ago: the slow start to the hurricane season does not mean a quiet hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations

ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POLICE: Woman Snorted In Bathroom At PF Chang’s Boca Raton Before Driving Kids

Diana Gottlieb Arrested On Warrant From 2021 Incident. Fentanyl Possession, Child Neglect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton woman arrested earlier this week on a charge of child neglect allegedly snorted Fentanyl in the bathroom of P.F. Chang’s in Boca Raton, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August

Andrew Was The First Named Storm In August, 1992. A Quiet July Means Nothing… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but to those enjoying their first year as South Florida residents after moving from other parts of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Delray Beach Woman Arrested Twice In One Day

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman was arrested twice in one day. She is now being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail. Records show that Liara Quinn Harmon, 32, was first arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HEAT INDEX TO TOP 100 DEGREES THIS WEEKEND IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be extremely hot this weekend across South Florida, with the National Weather Service saying the heat index in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach will hit 100 on Sunday. The forecast is calling for a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES ROAD IN BOCA RATON

UPDATE: HIT AND RUN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:54 a.m. — Boca PD just issued this statement: On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 just before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash along the 2300 block of W Glades Road. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the westbound […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
EXPELLED! Three Students May Be Kicked Out Of Palm Beach Schools This Week

We Know What The Students Are Accused Of Doing. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is preparing to expel three students during its meeting on Wednesday. BocaNewsNow.com has reviewed documents revealing why the students may be expelled. The following […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
