newsdakota.com
County Commission Leaves Building Bid On Table
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On the last day the bid was still valid, the Stutsman County Commission discussed the lowest bid to build a storage building for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office Friday. Originally, Sheriff Chad Kaiser worked with the owner of Ringdahl Ambulance in Jamestown for the...
newsdakota.com
SueAnn Berntson To Perform At City Park Bandshell
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, August 10, SueAnn Berntson of Buffalo, ND will be sharing her music at the City Park Bandshell starting at 7:15 pm. Tim and SueAnn live in Buffalo, ND where Tim runs a farm and Frontier Ag. SueAnn homeschools two kids at home. They also have one in college, and two that are married. SueAnn is classically trained and gives voice lessons to a students. Tim wrote and directs the “He’s Alive” Easter musical that is put on by Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City, ND.
newsdakota.com
Farmer Union Insurance Donates To VCSU Capital Campaign
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Farmers Union Insurance, Valley City, recently made a contribution to VCSU’s Capital Campaign Forward Together. According to Larry Robinson, VCSU Capital Campaign Director, “We are very appreciative of the support we have received from Farmers Union Insurance, not only for their support of our Capital Campaign, but their ongoing support of Valley City State University.” VCSU is fortunate to have friends like Farmers Union Insurance. They are clearly “Making a Difference’ in Valley City and at Valley City State University.
newsdakota.com
FCC Gives Affordable Connectivity Program Information
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is helping residents stay connected. Renee Coles is a consumer education outreach specialist for the FCC. She says the Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP, was created in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The FCC benefit program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
UPDATE: Five hour armed standoff ends in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) – A man is taken to the hospital after a standoff lasting more than five hours in Jamestown. Authorities were called to the 100 block of 5th Street Northwest around 10:45 A.M. Officers responded to a man barricaded inside a home after threatening to kill a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Jamestown standoff leads to arrest
(Jamestown, ND) -- An hours-long Jamestown standoff Thursday resulted in an arrest. Authorities first responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Fifth Street Northwest around 11am to reports of a woman being held against her will. She was able to escape, but the suspect, 41-year-old Kevin Garnica, then barricaded himself in an apartment for several hours with a knife and gun.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police ID man in custody after armed standoff in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - UPDATE (7:30 PM) - Jamestown Police have identified the man in custody as Kevin Gene Garnica, 41. They say he had made threats in recent weeks that he would injure or kill law enforcement. He also had warrants out for his arrest in Pierce County.
valleynewslive.com
Neighbor speaks out about today’s Jamestown stand-off
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A several-hour-long standoff with police, in Jamestown, today ended with 41-year-old Kevin Garnica in custody. Many homes and a nearby daycare were evacuated while officials contacted the suspect. Terry Bell and his wife got a knock on their apartment door, Thursday morning. “A guy...
