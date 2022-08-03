ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

wgxa.tv

Reynolds Police make drug arrests following traffic stop

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested in Taylor County on drug charges. In a post to Facebook, the Reynolds Police Department says 26-year-old Tyquan Jamal Terry, of Shellman, Georgia, and 36-year-old Raymond Barnes, of Stockbridge, Georgia, were arrested Friday. Their initial charges were connected to a traffic stop for a tag light violation, along with charges for driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Shots fired at Georgia high school football game, no one injured

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Friday night there was a shooting at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Herschel Walker Boulevard, adjacent to the football field area. Video credit: Johnson County High School. According to investigators, shots were fired towards the...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A high school football game between Wilcox County Patriots and Johnson County Trojans became scary when shots rang out close by, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened adjacent to the Lovett Stadium during a scrimage football game. The sole gunman...
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Macon, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Accidents
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Warner Robins, GA
13WMAZ

Bus driver dead, students injured after crash in Upson County

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus driver is dead and two students are injured after a crash in Upson County on Friday, according to Thomaston-Upson County Schools. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened at 6:51 a.m. on Log-Town Road near Deer Run Trail. The driver of a...
13WMAZ

Man arrested for shooting at a Johnson County football game

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a press release Saturday afternoon by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Jerome Russell was arrested and charged with shooting at a Johnson County football game. The release stated that on Friday, August 5, 2022, Russell began randomly shooting into the air on...
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man

MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
MACON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Three men arrested in Georgia shooting incident

EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
EAST DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
MACON, GA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wgxa.tv

Thirteen injured in fatal crash in Laurens County

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Thirteen people were injured and an unborn baby was killed following a crash on Highway 19 in Laurens County. On Saturday morning, a Ford van carrying 13 people missed making a turn into a gas station and tried to make a U-turn to go back, failing to yield to a dump truck that was directly behind them, causing the truck to hit the van.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

South Bibb Rec Center hosted back to school bash

MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back to school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders,...
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

New prosecutor named after Georgia stun-gun death mistrial

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A new prosecutor has been assigned to consider retrying three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of killing a man they shocked with stun guns while he was walking down a rural road in 2017. Columbus-based District Attorney Stacey Jackson was assigned to the case after the district attorney where the death […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA

