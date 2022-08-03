Kansas Votes for Abortion & Mysterious Sinkhole: What You Need2Know
1. PELOSI VISITS TAIWANHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi did, in fact, touch down in Taiwan on Tuesday, and did, in fact, spark an international incident . She met with leaders of the self-running island, which China still claims as its own. In response, China announced it will hold military drills in the region and unleashed fighter jets near the unofficial border. Pelosi, no shy butterfly, launched a series of tweets and an op-ed in The Washington Post declaring that she stands by Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. [Taiwan Presidential Office via AP]
2. ABORTION MOVESKANSAS: Voters in the Sunflower State have overwhelmingly decided against changing the state constitution’s take on abortion. Passage of the Value Them Both Amendment would have allowed state lawmakers to remove the right to an abortion in Kansas, which was upheld by the state Supreme Court in 2019. IDAHO: The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Idaho , challenging its no-excuses abortion law. The DOJ says that the criminal penalties that could apply to doctors who perform abortions due to medical emergencies are a step too far and violate federal laws that require doctors to provide medically necessary treatments.
3. MONKEYPOX CZARMonkeypox is apparently becoming enough of a nationwide problem that President Joe Biden is appointing a czar to coordinate the federal response. Robert Fenton, a regional administrator for FEMA, is stepping up in that role. Demetre Daskalakis, who currently leads the CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention, will serve as his deputy. The appointments come one day after New York City declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak, and calls for the federal government to provide more monkeypox vaccines are intensifying.
4. EARNINGS BONANZAIt's been a crazy week for earnings on Wall Street. Here are two big ones from yesterday: Airbnb: The travel technology company beat analysts' expectations on earnings, but revenue came in just shy of estimates. Overall, though, the company is banking on people continuing to take vacations in high numbers for the foreseeable future, announcing a $2 billion stock buyback as well as continuing with its plans for expansion and hiring. Video games: As industry watchers continued to process the latest earnings report from Activision Blizzard, which showed a 15% decline in sales from 2021, another major video game company, EA, presented a much rosier picture. The company beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, in part due to its focus on microtransactions rather than pumping out expensive triple-A games. Cheddar reporter Alex Vuocolo breaks down the industry trends behind the latest earnings.
5. ROBINHOOD $30 MILLION FINEInvesting app Robinhood was hit with a $30 million fine for skirting cybersecurity and money laundering rules in its crypto division. New York state found that as the company grew, it didn't keep up with the growing need for compliance. Robinhood says it's made progress since the problems were brought to its attention.
6. STEPHEN KING TESTIFIESLegendary horror author Stephen King came down from his big, creepy mansion in Bangor, Maine, to testify against the proposed merger of "Big Five" book publishers Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, which has been publishing his work for years. King introduced himself as a "freelance writer" and said consolidation was making it harder for authors to make a living. The companies' attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, must be a King fan (or maybe he just got spooked) because he demurred from cross-examining the beloved author. The star testimony came on the second day of an antitrust trial with high stakes for the publishing industry. [Giphy]
7. ELECTRIC VEHICLE TAX INCENTIVEIn what some experts are calling a major win for consumers, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have struck a deal to re-up consumer tax credits for electric vehicle purchasing. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contains tax incentives for energy-efficient and clean energy technology, including EVs. In its current form, the bill offers individuals making $150,000 or less or couples making $300,000 or less up to $7,500 for the purchase of new "clean vehicles."
8. DOLPHINS BUSTEDThe Miami Dolphins were busted for trying to lure away star quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton . The Dolphins will lose two draft picks and owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17 and fined $1.5 million. This revelation stemmed from the racial discrimination lawsuit filed by Brian Flores against the NFL that included an accusation the Dolphins were purposely blowing games to get a top draft pick. The investigation found that was not true. "We were really just that terrible," isn't a great selling point for the Dolphins.
9. IN ENTERTAINMENT… Beyoncé agrees to replace an offensive, ableist slur in the lyrics on “Renaissance.”
… Male showrunners push for Hollywood to cut ties with anti-abortion politicians.
… Zoe Saldaña and Whoopi Goldberg pay tribute to the late Nichelle Nichols.
10. CHILE'S MYSTERIOUS SINKHOLEOver the weekend, Chilean authorities spotted a mysterious sinkhole on land operated by a Canadian mining company, and now they're investigating its origins. Sinkholes are not that uncommon in the unstable land around mining operations, but this particular sinkhole looks mighty round and smooth for a random collapse. Of course, we're no experts, and Chile's National Service of Geology and Mining will likely come up with a perfectly reasonable explanation.
SAY WHAT??Judge Greg Mathis, known as a tough but caring TV judge, is expanding to reality TV. He and his family are now starring in E!'s "Mathis Family Values." During a wide-ranging interview with Cheddar News, he shared a tough conversation he had with his son, who is gay .
"When he told me that everyone doesn't know in his world that he's gay and I asked, 'Why?' And he told me because he was worried about how it would affect my viewers, because many are homophobic and, as such, he was trying to protect me. And that was very emotional because it was tantamount to [my] son putting me ahead of himself being himself. He wasn't living his life because he wanted to preserve the reputation, he thought, of his father."
