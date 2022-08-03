ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kansas Votes for Abortion & Mysterious Sinkhole: What You Need2Know

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLNEq_0h3BYz5o00

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here! Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, August 3, 2022:

1. PELOSI VISITS TAIWAN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did, in fact, touch down in Taiwan on Tuesday, and did, in fact, spark an international incident . She met with leaders of the self-running island, which China still claims as its own. In response, China announced it will hold military drills in the region and unleashed fighter jets near the unofficial border. Pelosi, no shy butterfly, launched a series of tweets and an op-ed in The Washington Post declaring that she stands by Taiwan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486yOQ_0h3BYz5o00 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. [Taiwan Presidential Office via AP]

2. ABORTION MOVES

KANSAS: Voters in the Sunflower State have overwhelmingly decided against changing the state constitution’s take on abortion. Passage of the Value Them Both Amendment would have allowed state lawmakers to remove the right to an abortion in Kansas, which was upheld by the state Supreme Court in 2019.
IDAHO: The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Idaho , challenging its no-excuses abortion law. The DOJ says that the criminal penalties that could apply to doctors who perform abortions due to medical emergencies are a step too far and violate federal laws that require doctors to provide medically necessary treatments.

3. MONKEYPOX CZAR

Monkeypox is apparently becoming enough of a nationwide problem that President Joe Biden is appointing a czar to coordinate the federal response. Robert Fenton, a regional administrator for FEMA, is stepping up in that role. Demetre Daskalakis, who currently leads the CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention, will serve as his deputy. The appointments come one day after New York City declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak, and calls for the federal government to provide more monkeypox vaccines are intensifying.

4. EARNINGS BONANZA

It's been a crazy week for earnings on Wall Street. Here are two big ones from yesterday: Airbnb: The travel technology company beat analysts' expectations on earnings, but revenue came in just shy of estimates. Overall, though, the company is banking on people continuing to take vacations in high numbers for the foreseeable future, announcing a $2 billion stock buyback as well as continuing with its plans for expansion and hiring. Video games: As industry watchers continued to process the latest earnings report from Activision Blizzard, which showed a 15% decline in sales from 2021, another major video game company, EA, presented a much rosier picture. The company beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, in part due to its focus on microtransactions rather than pumping out expensive triple-A games. Cheddar reporter Alex Vuocolo
breaks down the industry trends behind the latest earnings.

5. ROBINHOOD $30 MILLION FINE

Investing app Robinhood was hit with a $30 million fine for skirting cybersecurity and money laundering rules in its crypto division. New York state found that as the company grew, it didn't keep up with the growing need for compliance. Robinhood says it's made progress since the problems were brought to its attention.

6. STEPHEN KING TESTIFIES

Legendary horror author Stephen King came down from his big, creepy mansion in Bangor, Maine, to testify against the proposed merger of "Big Five" book publishers Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, which has been publishing his work for years. King introduced himself as a "freelance writer" and said consolidation was making it harder for authors to make a living. The companies' attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, must be a King fan (or maybe he just got spooked) because he demurred from cross-examining the beloved author. The star testimony came on the second day of an antitrust trial with high stakes for the publishing industry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258g1W_0h3BYz5o00 [Giphy]

7. ELECTRIC VEHICLE TAX INCENTIVE

In what some experts are calling a major win for consumers, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have struck a deal to re-up consumer tax credits for electric vehicle purchasing. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contains tax incentives for energy-efficient and clean energy technology, including EVs. In its current form, the bill offers individuals making $150,000 or less or couples making $300,000 or less up to $7,500 for the purchase of new "clean vehicles."

8. DOLPHINS BUSTED

The Miami Dolphins were busted for trying to lure away star quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton . The Dolphins will lose two draft picks and owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17 and fined $1.5 million. This revelation stemmed from the racial discrimination lawsuit filed by Brian Flores against the NFL that included an accusation the Dolphins were purposely blowing games to get a top draft pick. The investigation found that was not true. "We were really just that terrible," isn't a great selling point for the Dolphins.

9. IN ENTERTAINMENT

Beyoncé agrees to replace an offensive, ableist slur in the lyrics on “Renaissance.”
… Male showrunners push for Hollywood to cut ties with anti-abortion politicians.
… Zoe Saldaña and Whoopi Goldberg pay tribute to the late Nichelle Nichols.

10. CHILE'S MYSTERIOUS SINKHOLE

Over the weekend, Chilean authorities spotted a mysterious sinkhole on land operated by a Canadian mining company, and now they're investigating its origins. Sinkholes are not that uncommon in the unstable land around mining operations, but this particular sinkhole looks mighty round and smooth for a random collapse. Of course, we're no experts, and Chile's National Service of Geology and Mining will likely come up with a perfectly reasonable explanation.

SAY WHAT??

Judge Greg Mathis, known as a tough but caring TV judge, is expanding to reality TV. He and his family are now starring in E!'s "Mathis Family Values." During a wide-ranging interview with Cheddar News, he shared a tough conversation he had with his son, who is gay .
"When he told me that everyone doesn't know in his world that he's gay and I asked, 'Why?' And he told me because he was worried about how it would affect my viewers, because many are homophobic and, as such, he was trying to protect me. And that was very emotional because it was tantamount to [my] son putting me ahead of himself being himself. He wasn't living his life because he wanted to preserve the reputation, he thought, of his father."

Comments / 1

Related
Cheddar News

Sentenced to Nine Years in a Russian Prison, What’s Next for Brittney Griner?

Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on cannabis possession charges. George Beebe, director of grand strategy at the Quincy Institute and former CIA Russia analysis chief, joined Cheddar News to discuss the case. “This is a very harsh sentence but it was also a very expected sentence,” Beebe said. “There's really no doubt that she was going to be declared guilty.” Beebe sees little hope for a successful appeal. “Her prospects for release really depend on the American government's ability to strike a prisoner swap bargain with the Russian government.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheddar News

Feel Good Friday: Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' Scores Big in Viral TikTok Video

Here’s a video that will make you smile. Andrea Garcia Lopez — now known as “Granny Jordan” — has become a viral sensation on TikTok thanks to a video showing the 71-year-old hoopster faking out an opponent before scoring off the backboard on the court of a small town in Mexico. The video, taken by her grandson, has racked up over 1 million views. Michael Jordan is probably smiling, too.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#House#The Washington Post#Taiwanese#Supreme Court#Doj#Monkeypox#Nat
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
China
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy