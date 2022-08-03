AEW Officially Announces Fight Forever with Teaser Trailer, More Gameplay Footage Arriving Next Week

Read on 411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reacts to Karrion Kross Attack, Preview Clips for Lex Luger Episode of Biography: WWE Legends
– As noted on last night’s WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was assaulted by a returning Karrion Kross. After the show, McIntyre took to Twitter to comment on the attack. McIntyre wrote, “Was I just jumped by the guy last seen wearing bondage and a helmet? I’ve had better Fridays…”
Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash
– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen. He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”. – Rhea...
WWE News: Rivals Preview Clip Showcases WCW vs. WWE, New Merchandise Available for Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Kane Recalls The Undertaker Breaking His Ankle Mid-Match
– WWE released a preview clip for tonight’s episode of WWE Rivals, showcasing the WCW vs. WWE promotional rivalry:. – WWEShop.com released new merchandise for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who returned to WWE last week. – WWE released a clip from A&E’s WWE Smack Talk, featuring Kane discussing a...
Various News: XFL Hires Coach From WWE Performance Center, NJPW Strong 2nd Anniversary Special Streaming Online, Preview Of Next WWE Rivals
– In a post on Instagram, WWE NXT wrestler Xyon Quinn said goodbye to NXT Strength & Conditioning coach Sean Hayes, who was recently hired by the XFL. He wrote: “The OG of @wwenxt. Best wishes on your next adventure with @xfl brother, they’ve gained a beast of a trainer and an absolute legend of a [email protected]_hayes #youareNXT”
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Her To Wrestle In WWE, Triple H’s Advice To Her
In a recent interview on The Sessions, CJ Perry (aka Lana in WWE) discussed Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle, Triple H’s advice to her, and much more. You can read her comments below. CJ Perry on Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle:...
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22
We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio. Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.
WWE NXT Live Results 8.5.22: Bron Breakker & Apollo Crews Team Up, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Largo, Florida on Friday night featuring Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Giovanni Vinci def. Dante Chen. * Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James.
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Return on WWE Smackdown, Kross Lays Out Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross and Scarlett are back in WWE, taking out Drew McIntyre on Smackdown and setting sights on Roman Reigns. Tonight’s episode saw Kross and Scarlett come out during the main event segment, with Kross attacking McIntyre as he was cutting a promo on Reigns about their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle.
411’s WWE This is Awesome Episode Two Report: Most Awesome Superstar Entrances
-Back at it with episode two of this series. This week it’s all about making an entrance. Let’s get to it. . -I do like that the show intro is different each week as it is tailored to that week’s theme. -Greg Miller welcomes us to...
Spoilers For AEW Battle of the Belts III
AEW Battle of the Belts III was taped before tonight’s episode of Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers for the show, which airs tomorrow night on TBS, below per PWInsider:. * Ryan Nemeth appears and insults Michigan football fans until Tony Khan comes out...
Backstage Rumor on Plans for Karrion Kross’ WWE Return
– As previously reported, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their returns to WWE last night on SmackDown, which saw Kross assault top title contender Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select has more details on Kross’ return that took place last night. According to Fightful’s report, there was a specific pitch within...
Jerry Jarrett Thinks Triple H Will Make WWE Focus More On Wrestling
PWInsider reports that during a panel at The Gathering in North Carolina, Jerry Jarrett gave his thoughts on what the WWE will be like with Triple H taking over creative from the retired Vince McMahon. He said: “They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.6.22: Liv Morgan Defends Smackdown Women’s Title, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show last night in North Charleston, South Carolina with Liv Morgan defending her Smackdown Women’s Title and more. You can check out results from the show below, per WrestlingBodyslam.com:. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya. *...
Britt Baker Says AEW’s Next Goal Is To Become More Of a Mainstream Success
Britt Baker is proud of what AEW has accomplished so far, and she says the company’s next goal should be to become more known within the mainstream. Baker has been a part of AEW since its 2019 founding, and she spoke with the Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego Comic-Con about the right so far, what’s next for them and more. You can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
Sasha Banks Makes First Tweet After WWE Suspension, Hypes Upcoming Appearance
Sasha Banks made her first tweet since she walked out of WWE and was suspended indefinitely a few days later. The post doesn’t mention WWE and instead hypes her upcoming appearance at C2E2 in Chicago. She wrote: “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”...
Booker T On Talent Potentially Jumping From AEW to WWE, MJF’s Contract Status
Booker T recently weighed in on the possibility of AEW stars such as MJF jumping to WWE now that the latter company is under a new regime. Of course, WWE is now under the creative control of Triple H and has Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs due to Vince McMahon’s exit from the company, and on the latest Hall of Fame podcast Booker talked about Tony Khan’s recent comments when asked whether talent might leave AEW for WWE. You can check out the highlights from Booker’s comments below, per Wrestling Inc:
Update On Several Wrestlers Absent From RAW and Smackdown Lately
Fightful Select has updates on several WWE wrestlers who have been absent from RAW and Smackdown as of late, including Kevin Owens and Lacey Evans. Owens was missing from this week’s RAW and hasn’t appeared much since Money in the Bank. Some questioned his absence, especially as he’s seen as a “Triple H guy”. Fans expected he’d get featured more as a result of Triple H taking over creative. Owens is not injured and there are currently plans being worked on for him going forward. Triple H was in charge of NXT when Owens was signed and gave him a huge push on the brand. He was also paired with Owens on-screen when he was Universal Champion.
Various News: Stevie Ray Says He Has One Match Left In Him, The Rock Is A Fan of In-N-Out, WWE Playlist Looks At Brock Lesnar Entrances
– In a post on Twitter, Stevie Ray hinted that he might have his own last match at some point, which Conrad Thompson showed interest in. Ray wrote: “I think I have one last match in me.”. – The Rock posted a new video to Instagram in which he...
