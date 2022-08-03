Key takeaways from Commanders’ first training camp practice with pads

Read on riggosrag.com
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Takeaways from the Steelers Thursday training camp practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers put the pads back on for Thursday’s training camp practice and the team got a pair of starters back in the fold. Here are five big takeaways from practice. Diontae Johnson gets paid. The biggest news out of practice was that wide receiver Diontae Johnson agreed...
VIDEO: Chase Young’s Commanders job in jeopardy after 11-year-old recruit gets D-line assignment
Chase Young’s job with the Washington Commanders is in jeopardy. After all, it looks like the team has already found his replacement in 11-year-old Josiah. Kidding aside, Young and the Commanders certainly made the day of young Josiah, a cancer survivor who has dreams of becoming a defensive lineman in the NFL. Washington made that dream a reality even just for a day after head coach Ron Rivera gave him a D-line assignment during their practice Saturday evening.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s camp blunder against Montez Sweat isn’t a good look
The Washington Commanders brought in Carson Wentz to be the team’s new quarterback. A blunder involving teammate Montez Sweat, however, shows things are off to a rocky start. During team drills on Friday, Wentz dropped back to pass. Seeing nothing open, he scrambled out of the pocket. Sweat gave...
Washington Stunner: Another Commanders Player Leaves Camp, Retires
This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.
The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches
The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
Five Chiefs players who’ve gone missing in training camp
There are a handful of players who are generating zero buzz—good or bad—in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. While the 90-man roster might seem overwhelming given the sheer size of it all and the number of competitors at various positions, the truth is that the number of eyes and ears at NFL training camps these days means that we often hear something about nearly every single player on a team’s roster here and there until decisions are made about roster cuts.
Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan
It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
Josh McDaniels explains bizarre decision from Hall of Fame Game
Josh McDaniels coached his first televised exhibition game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and there was already one decision from him that left some people scratching their heads. The Raiders took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the annual Hall of Fame Game, which is an event that...
Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp
Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 11: Practice Observations
Rookie Skylar Thompson easily was the top quarterback at Miami Dolphins practice on Saturday
Bears among the most valuable NFL franchises
The Chicago Bears may have won only one Super Bowl, but they are still one of the most valuable franchises in the NFL. Why it matters: The value ranking from Sportico comes as the Bears are weighing whether to move out of Soldier Field. The city of Chicago offered to...
Brandon Aiyuk’s Training Camp Shows Evolution As 49ers Leader
Two words have defined the 49ers’ training camp practices in 2022: Brandon Aiyuk. 11 months in the distant past, Aiyuk saw himself in Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse for what the head coach saw as a result of struggles in practice. Already just in the twilight of his sophomoric season, the former first rounder’s time in San Francisco appeared to be in jeopardy.
Seahawks 2022 training camp: 6 takeaways from Saturday's mock game
The Seattle Seahawks held a mock game at Lumen Field yesterday instead of their regular training camp practice. Here are a few takeaways from those who were present. The biggest story of the day was that Seattle’s quarterback competition finally showed some signs of life. Geno Smith has been leading the battle throughout the offseason but yesterday Drew Lock was the clear winner.
Report: Commanders Player Unretires Less Than 24 Hours After Initial Decision
On Friday, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that linebacker Tre Walker is retiring. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided he was going to move on from football. So that’s why he wasn’t out here today,” Rivera said. “Tre’s a solid young man. A guy we had some hopes for. But unfortunately, he decided it was time to move on. So we want to wish him all the best.”
Cardinals 53-man roster prediction after 2 weeks of training camp
With the team’s Red& White practice on Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their second week of training camp. Entering this coming week, they will prepare for their preseason opener on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Position battles and roster battles are rounding out. If the rosters were...
Commanders Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran
After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagle to their ranks. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry. The sixth-year linebacker did not play...
49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Not Happy with Team Fighting During Training Camp
Physicality, aggression and intensity are all qualities that come with playing in the NFL. It’s when tempers flare and fists start flying that drives San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan nuts. On Tuesday, Shanahan stopped practice following a second fight that occurred in the day. According to ESPN,...
Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 9
After a brief day off following Friday night’s Fan Fest scrimmage, the New York Giants were back on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Sunday. Things kicked off with an early morning press conference featuring head coach Brian Daboll. He recapped the first two weeks of camp and gave an outlook on what’s ahead, including coordinator and assistant coach availability next week.
