ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

John Wesley Donaldson Arrested for Murdering 2 Family Members and Critically Injuring a 3rd

By Source Staff
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wesley
CBS San Francisco

SF police arrest man in beating assault of 70-year-old Asian community leader

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police arrested a man they believe attacked former city film, arts and immigrant rights commissioner Gregory Chew, who was assaulted the evening of Aug. 2 near 3rd and Folsom streets.RELATED: Demonstrators demand action to combat Asian hate in San FranciscoPolice arrested 34-year-old Derrick Yearby of San Francisco Sunday morning near the corner of 8th and Market streets."Yearby was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of battery with great bodily injury, elder abuse, aggravated assault and also an assault enhancement charge," said SFPD public information officer Kathryn Winters. Chew, 70, a leader in the city's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Thai pub owner charged in connection with deadly blaze

The owner of a music pub in eastern Thailand where a fire last week killed 15 people and injured more than three dozen others was brought to court Monday to hear criminal charges against him.Pongsiri Panprasong, owner of the Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Bangkok, turned himself in late Saturday. Police charged the 27-year-old with causing death by negligence and operating an entertainment venue without permission. He could face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to 200,000 baht ($5,580).Live bands regularly played on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy