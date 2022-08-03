How to help the victims of the deadly Kentucky flooding

Read on www.wgal.com
PennDOT to host job fairs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
Record flash floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. Video above shows the flood waters surging on cars. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly...
Changes to Pennsylvania's Minimum Wage Act go into effect
Changes to Pennsylvania’s minimum wage went into effect Friday. These changes primarily impact tipped workers. "As a former service industry worker, I have seen firsthand how employees can be taken advantage of due to outdated rules and regulations when it comes to how they are paid," Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a news release. "Servers, bartenders, hairstylists, nail techs, bellhops and dozens of other tipped-worker positions rely on the generosity of their customers for their livelihood and deserve regulatory protections that ensure these earned wages are theirs to keep. I know that struggle personally, hoping you earn enough money each shift to make ends meet. These updated regulations not only seek to keep tips in the pockets of workers who rightfully earned them, but to also ensure employers are playing by the same, fair rules."
