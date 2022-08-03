Muskegon County Board of Commissioners candidates chosen during Tuesday’s primary

Read on www.mlive.com
Seminole Road reconstruction to resume soon in Norton Shores
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The second and final phase of Seminole Road reconstruction in Norton Shores will begin by this fall. The project will include new road and curbs, sidewalk installation and new light fixtures and benches.
Live Muskegon County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- It’s primary election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, and remain open until 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
Judicial candidates for two open positions in Muskegon County chosen by primary voters
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Four candidates who will vie for two open circuit court judge positions were selected by Muskegon County voters during Tuesday’s primary election. The open positions include a new judgeship in the 14th Circuit Court. The top two vote-getters in that race are Muskegon County Probate Judge Gregory C. Pittman and Matthew Kacel, according to unofficial results from the Muskegon County Clerk’s office.
Muskegon Township street closing for several days for sewer work
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A portion of Sheridan Drive in Muskegon Township will be shut down for several days to accommodate sewer work. Sheridan between Apple and Madalene avenues will be closed for five days beginning Monday, Aug. 8, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
City of Muskegon Zoning Ordinance Amendment: Reduction of Minimum Size
City of Muskegon Zoning Ordinance Amendment: Reduction of Minimum Size for houses from 850 ft2 to 550 ft2, and apartments from 650 ft2 to 375 ft2.
Lottery for special hunting permits in Ottawa County now open
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Hunters can apply to a special lottery through Aug. 31 for a chance to hunt on several exclusive public properties in Ottawa County. Ottawa County’s Parks and Recreation Department offers public hunting on more than 3,400 acres across a number of its properties, but five of the properties require a special permit only available via lottery.
‘Red’ Ottawa County goes more conservative with newcomers blasting longtime incumbent leaders
GRAND HAVEN, MI – They ran on personal freedom and parental rights. They criticized the current Republican county leaders for not doing enough to stop the school mask mandate instituted by the county health director. And, during Tuesday’s primary election, voters overwhelmingly supported the right-leaning Ottawa Impact group over...
Police find West Michigan man dead in the water at marina
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 59-year-old Marne man was found dead in the water late Saturday night at an Ottawa County marina. An immediate cause of the man’s death was not apparent, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to a call shortly before midnight on...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Grand Rapids Public Schools appoints new deputy superintendent, communications director
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A new deputy superintendent and communications director are joining the administrative ranks at Grand Rapids Public Schools. The Grand Rapids Board of Trustees has appointed Brandy Lovelady Mitchell as the district’s new deputy superintendent of preK-12 academics and leadership, and Leon Hendrix as the new executive director of communications and external affairs, the district announced in a news release this week.
U.S. 31 exit ramp north of Muskegon will close for part of this weekend
MUSKEGON, MI – Motorists traveling on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter a ramp closure this weekend. The southbound U.S. 31 exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive/Business U.S. 31 will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote
A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
Brother of Norton Shores teen found dead transferred to Circuit Court
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of torturing his younger brother in Norton Shores will stand trial, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed with FOX 17 on Friday. We’re told 20-year-old Paul Ferguson waived his preliminary hearing on a first-degree child abuse charge and was transferred to Muskegon County Circuit Court on Monday.
Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.
Rescuers searching for missing Lake Michigan swimmer
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A 21-year-old man was swept away from the shore while swimming in Lake Michigan on Sunday.
Who is Tudor Dixon? 4 things to know about Michigan's GOP nominee for governor
Tudor Dixon, the Muskegon County woman who won the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday, remains a relative unknown in Michigan. Dixon, who was endorsed Friday by former President Donald Trump, will be seeking to increase her profile sharply as she faces off against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. ...
Thousands fill the streets for the Coast Guard Festival’s Grand Parade
GRAND HAVEN, MI-- Thousands of people lined the streets of Grand Haven on a hot Saturday summer afternoon as the Coast Guard Festival Grand Parade wound its way through through the small Lake Michigan town. More than 100 entries snaked their way throughout the streets on Aug. 6, as people...
School districts ramping up recruiting efforts amid critical educator shortage
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the school year starting in just a few weeks, districts across West Michigan are in full force hiring teachers, bus drivers and everything in between. The Michigan Education Association (MEA) says there's a critical shortage of educators right now. Dr. Sheridan Steelman recently retired...
