Porch in Preston collapses, hospitalizing 4
PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The back porch of a home in Preston collapsed on Saturday, sending three adults and one child to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Lake of Isles Road. The deck of the raised ranch home was about 8 feet off the […]
DEEP Closes Fishing Areas
Norwich apartment fire displaces 21, including 9 children
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire ripped through an apartment complex, displacing 21 people including nine children, according to the Norwich Fire Department. Norwich Fire responded at 5:11 a.m. Sunday to 51 14th Street to a structure fire in the Greeneville section of the city. Firefighters immediately utilized a hose line to prevent the […]
Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
Trio Apprehended After Larceny At North Stonington Hotel, Police Pursuit, Authorities Say
Three men were apprehended following a police pursuit after troopers received a report of a larceny at a Connecticut hotel. Troopers in New London County responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm at the Bellissimo Grande Hotel, located at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington, at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to Connecticut State Police.
Graphic photo warning: Seagull dies in New London due to firecracker explosion
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is investigating an incident in the city where a human likely intentionally threw an explosive at a seagull, resulting in fatal injuries for the bird. The City of New London Animal Control Department responded to a call of an injured fledgling gull in the parking […]
Mother bear and two cubs are freed from a storm drain
Three black bears – a mother and her two cubs – were rescued by police after being trapped in a storm drain outside of Hartford, Conn. It was originally thought they were using the drain as a travel corridor.
Four injured after deck collapse in Preston
PRESTON — Four people, including a child, were hospitalized Saturday after a deck collapsed, according to local officials. Emergency crews responded around 4 p.m. to a residence on Lake of Isles Road after a rear deck gave way while several people were standing on the structure, according to the Poquetanuck Fire Department.
How 4 people tried to rescue couple from drowning at Norwalk beach
NORWALK — U.S. Navy corpsman Will Angione was about to close the sailing school at Calf Pasture Beach last Sunday when he heard the commotion near the partially submerged sandbar that extends into Long Island Sound. Angione, 27, was among four bystanders who swam Martha Rodas and her husband...
Norwich firefighters rescue distressed boater from Thames River
NORWICH — Firefighters rescued a boater in distress on the Thames River Thursday morning, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The 38-foot vessel had run aground on the breakwater, or a barrier on the water to protect the coast from waves, and water was leaking into the boat, Battalion Chief Gregory Despathy said in a news release.
Sea Gull Euthanized After Person Allegedly Threw Explosive at It in New London: Police
A baby gull had to be euthanized after the City of New London Animal Control Department said someone threw an explosive, such as a firecracker, at the bird. The bird was found in New London Friday morning. It was taken to a local veterinarian where it was euthanized due to the severity of the injury.
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
Hartford police: Woman killed on Colonial Street was ‘isolated incident’
HARTFORD — A woman was killed Saturday night on Colonial Street, according to Hartford police. Officers responded to a Colonial Street address around 9:17 p.m. for a citizen call of a person shot and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said in an email.
Stamford man returns home after sailing across Atlantic Ocean from Spain despite ‘cascade of failures’
STAMFORD — David Tunick pulled into Stamford Harbor on his sailboat Wednesday after about an eight-week trip across the Atlantic Ocean. Tunick had once sailed his boat, Night Watch, from Connecticut to England about two decades ago. This summer, the 78-year-old sailed it back home from Spain. On both trips, he traveled alone.
Stolen dog returned to owner after first being bought by New Haven woman
A stolen dog named Leo was reunited with its owner after first being bought by a a woman in New Haven, who reunited it with its owner.
Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway
A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting
Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
