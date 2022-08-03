ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

WTNH

Porch in Preston collapses, hospitalizing 4

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The back porch of a home in Preston collapsed on Saturday, sending three adults and one child to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Lake of Isles Road. The deck of the raised ranch home was about 8 feet off the […]
PRESTON, CT
Eyewitness News

DEEP Closes Fishing Areas

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477). 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford. Updated: 16 hours ago. Hundreds showed up right along the riverfront for a party that wrapped up just...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Norwich crews battle 3 alarm fire

NORWICH, Conn. — Firefighters were called out to battle a blaze that damaged a three story apartment building in Norwich Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to 51 14th Street around 5:11 a.m. Officials said the fire started outside the building and spread inside to the attic. Crews performed...
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich FD: 21 people, cats, bird displaced by 14th Street blaze

NORWICH — Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Fourteenth Street residence Sunday morning, aiding 21 people affected by the fire, according to fire officials. The department was dispatched to a house in the Greenville section of the city at 5:11 a.m., Battalion Chief Michael Dziavit said in a report.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Norwich apartment fire displaces 21, including 9 children

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire ripped through an apartment complex, displacing 21 people including nine children, according to the Norwich Fire Department. Norwich Fire responded at 5:11 a.m. Sunday to 51 14th Street to a structure fire in the Greeneville section of the city. Firefighters immediately utilized a hose line to prevent the […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Trio Apprehended After Larceny At North Stonington Hotel, Police Pursuit, Authorities Say

Three men were apprehended following a police pursuit after troopers received a report of a larceny at a Connecticut hotel. Troopers in New London County responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm at the Bellissimo Grande Hotel, located at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington, at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to Connecticut State Police.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: North Branford man, 22, killed in New Haven crash

NORTH BRANFORD — A 22-year-old man from North Branford was killed in a crash in New Haven Saturday night, according to police. Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Middletown Avenue between its intersections with Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp around 10:35 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Four injured after deck collapse in Preston

PRESTON — Four people, including a child, were hospitalized Saturday after a deck collapsed, according to local officials. Emergency crews responded around 4 p.m. to a residence on Lake of Isles Road after a rear deck gave way while several people were standing on the structure, according to the Poquetanuck Fire Department.
PRESTON, CT
Register Citizen

How 4 people tried to rescue couple from drowning at Norwalk beach

NORWALK — U.S. Navy corpsman Will Angione was about to close the sailing school at Calf Pasture Beach last Sunday when he heard the commotion near the partially submerged sandbar that extends into Long Island Sound. Angione, 27, was among four bystanders who swam Martha Rodas and her husband...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich firefighters rescue distressed boater from Thames River

NORWICH — Firefighters rescued a boater in distress on the Thames River Thursday morning, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The 38-foot vessel had run aground on the breakwater, or a barrier on the water to protect the coast from waves, and water was leaking into the boat, Battalion Chief Gregory Despathy said in a news release.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway

A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting

Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
HARTFORD, CT

