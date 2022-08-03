White: Amanda Nunes ‘absolutely dominated’ Cris Cyborg — ‘Shevchenko fight makes way more sense’

Read on www.mmamania.com
Related
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Mohammed Usman wins TUF with vicious knockout over Zac Pauga
Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status Following WWE Suspension
Last week at SummerSlam fans saw Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy. Liv Morgan tapped out to the armbar as she pinned Ronda Rousey and the referee counted the pin then declared Liv the winner. After the match Ronda...
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
UFC 277 'Fight Motion': Watch Amanda Nunes batter Julianna Peña in super-slow motion
Amanda Nunes exacted her revenge against Julianna Pena in dominant fashion. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) battered Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) to reclaim her bantamweight title in their rematch, which headlined UFC 277 this past Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Peña hung tough by constantly throwing up submissions off her back, but ultimately was bloodied and battered for the majority of the fight.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
MMAmania.com
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
mmanews.com
Pro Boxer Sets Sights On Amanda Nunes After MMA Debut
Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova wants a big step up in competition in the form of Amanda Nunes after winning her MMA debut just days ago. Sharipova isn’t short of confidence after winning her MMA debut against Karina Ondasynova last week. The professional boxer also most recently fought against pound-for-pound No. 1 Katie Taylor, losing via a unanimous decision last December in Liverpool.
Jon Jones responds to criticism of recent training video, heavyweight debut timeline
Jon Jones has been working towards his heavyweight debut, but it has not come without criticism. The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion was last in action at UFC 247 in February 2020, where he recorded a unanimous decision title defense over Dominick Reyes. Ever since, he has been working towards a new challenge by taking on the heavyweight division.
Jake Paul releases unedited footage of sparring session with Hasim Rahman Jr: “I always give you all the truth!”
Jake Paul has responded to Hasim Rahman Jr. leaking sparring footage by posting a clip of his own. Paul and Rahman were expected to fight this month inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout ended up being canceled and the claim from Paul’s team was that Rahman wasn’t going to be able to make the contracted weight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit
WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
John McCarthy discusses how a Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko super-fight would have played out: “The results would not have made Dana happy”
John McCarthy has said that he believes Fedor Emelianenko would’ve beaten Brock Lesnar if the two had fought. For many years now fans have talked about great fights that we never quite got the chance to see. Anderson Silva vs Georges St-Pierre is one, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is another, and one of the other big ones is the heavyweight showdown that never was between Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 results: Jamahal Hill overwhelms Thiago Santos for fourth-round knockout win
Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill squared off in a Light Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following a back-and-forth war, Hill secured his third-straight knockout win. Santos began the bout with a pair of low kicks. Hill pressed, firing fast...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission
Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
Mike Tyson rips 'slave master' Hulu, praises Dana White for turning down millions to partake in mini-series
Mike Tyson is not happy with Hulu. The miniseries “MIKE,” based on his life, is scheduled to premiere Aug. 25 on Hulu streaming platforms and Tyson claims he never gave permission for its creation. In a series of tweets, Tyson expressed his disdain and praised UFC president Dana White for declining to be part of it.
Hasim Rahman Jr. Holds Weigh-In for Canceled Jake Paul Fight
The fight was expected to take place Saturday night.
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasim Rahman Jr. leaks sparring footage with Jake Paul - ‘I had the training wheels on’
Video footage has leaked of a sparring session between Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul, revealing some interesting takeaways from the professional boxer and social media star. Paul has been doing his best to prove that he’s a legitimate boxer over the past few years. The competition he has faced inside of the ring has left fight fans wanting more to see if “Problem Child” really is a problem for some high-ranked boxers. That’s why Paul’s previously scheduled tilt with former training partner, Hasim Rahman Jr., this weekend at Madison Square Garden was so important.
Comments / 7