WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood

An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherland
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the city
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater good
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better health
Football: 'A lot of juice': Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USC
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville eyes annexation of land for Midland Pointe
The City of Noblesville is looking to annex 34 acres of land tied to a $72 million mixed-use development set to include commercial, retail and residential space. The project, known as Midland Pointe, was unveiled earlier this year and is being proposed at the southeast quadrant of Westfield and Hazel Dell roads. The project is being developed by Old Town Companies, which is also developing a separate mixed-use project in Noblesville known as The Village at Federal Hill located near Federal Hill Commons.
Fox 59
National 811 Safe Digging day
INDIANAPOLIS — Call before you dig!. National 811 Safe Digging day brings awareness to those looking to do some work outside their home and how to remain alert for active wires and other potential dangers in the ground.
WISH-TV
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
Health precautions in place as Gen Con convention opens in downtown Indy
Gen Con is back in downtown Indianapolis. The four-day tabletop gaming convention kicked off Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center. This is Gen Con’s 55th year and it’s 19th in Indianapolis. Gen Con President David Hoppe said there are nearly 15,000 events scheduled. “Our exhibit hall is packed...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s “fourth stadium,” Back 9 provides a […]
indyschild.com
7 Local Playdates Spots that Adults Will Enjoy Too
Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. 7 spots near Indianapolis for playdate parents can enjoy too:. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and...
wbiw.com
Updated procession route information for the funeral of Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD – There have been changes made to the original procession route. The following is the most current procession route and the changes have been highlighted:. The procession route from ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:
Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District
Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
Fox 59
Indy Arts Council kicking off the fall arts season
INDIANAPOLIS- “Start with the Art” is the Indy Arts Council‘s fundraiser, which kicks off the fall arts season here in the Circle City. Tickets are sold out for this year’s benefit. Julie Goodman, CEO of The Arts Council, and performer PsyWrn Simone joined FOX59 Morning News...
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence
GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
indyschild.com
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
WANE-TV
Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.
End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz answers final call
ELWOOD, Ind. — On Saturday, fallen Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest. As people around the globe join in mourning the loss of the 24-year-old, thousands lined the procession route as he was led to his final resting place. “It gets harder each time, losing another brother or sister,” said Rob […]
WISH-TV
Don’t miss Saturday’s ‘Summer Sip & Shop Block Party’ at Carmel City Center
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Anyone looking for a way to relax and unwind on Saturday is encouraged to stop by Carmel City Center for the Summer Sip & Shop Block Party. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can check out sidewalk sales, enjoy complimentary wine and cocktails, take part in a free pop-up outdoor yoga class, and relax with a complimentary neck and shoulder massage. For kids, free airbrush tattoos and complimentary juice boxes will be available.
ZOINKS! Look Who Was Spotted at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum
Who is the most famous dog of all time? An argument could certainly be made for a dog like Toto, Lassie, or maybe even Pluto. My vote, however, has to go to that crime-solving, ghost-chasing, munchie-loving Great Dane called Scooby-Doo. I would even say that the duo of Scooby and his best pal Shaggy is one of the most famous in film/TV history.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield
Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield of Oolitic was born on November 21, 1957, and passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2022. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Tedrow Graham Conrad & step-father, Jackie Conrad.
Fox 59
36th Annual Kid & Co. Fishing Tournament happening in Bloomington
Shawn Rexroth, president of the Indiana Bass’n Gals joined us to discuss the 36th annual Kid & Co. Tournament happening August 6 at Lake Monroe in Bloomington. It’s a fishing tournament for kids from ages 6-17 with a variety of other fun activities and presentations planned.
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
