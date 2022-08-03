How to help the victims of the deadly Kentucky flooding

Read on www.wpbf.com
WPBF News 25
New to Florida? Here's how to enroll your children in school
If you’re new to Florida, you might have noticed the process of enrolling kids in school is a little different in the Sunshine State compared to others. In many other states, there might be multiple school districts within one county where a family’s address determines which district their child is in and where they’ll go to school.
WPBF News 25
High school students worry about mass shootings, mental health as new school year approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We sat down with eight local high school students for a panel discussion on their concerns about the new school year. They were free to discuss any topic that concerned them. The three topics they were most interested in talking about were school safety,...
WPBF News 25
Hot and Humid for SFL
There's a slight chance of scattered coastal showers this morning. Then it will be hot and humid across South Florida with highs in the low 90s.
WPBF News 25
Saharan Dust and Tropical Moisture in the forecast
It is a hot and humid day here in South Florida with high temperatures in the low 90s and the Heat Index near 100 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The higher chances for scattered rainfall will move from the east coast to our inland communities through the afternoon hours. Winds will stay a little breezy out of the east/southeast.
