ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash near Liberty Station

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dC5Gy_0h3BXni700

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Liberty Station, according to San Diego Police.

The collision occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Nimitz Boulevard, in the Roseville/Fleetridge neighborhood, police said.

SDPD officials said a 32-year-old woman was traveling westbound on Harbor Drive “at a high rate of speed” just as an SUV going southbound on Nimitz Boulevard was attempting to turn left onto eastbound Harbor Drive.

According to police, “Someone failed to stop at the red traffic light,” and the SUV was broadsided by the other car.

Police said the female driver was not wearing a seatbelt; she suffered head injuries and fractured her right ankle. ABC 10News learned the woman was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment and an evaluation for possible DUI.

The SUV’s 32-year-old male driver did not appear to suffer any injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

SDPD Traffic Division officers are investigating the crash to determine who was at fault.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Harbor Drive [San Diego, CA]

32-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near Nimitz Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m., at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Nimitz Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to investigators, a 32-year-old woman was speeding westbound on Harbor Drive. There, she failed to stop at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of passenger on trolley

El Cajon, CA–A man was arrested and charged with suspicion of attempted murder of a passenger on a trolley in east county, authorities said. Joshua Lee Martinez, an El Cajon resident was taken into custody and booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is a convicted felon with an extensive violent criminal history with arrests including possessing a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, probation violation, and participation in a criminal street gang, the El Cajon Police Department said.
EL CAJON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc San Diego#Traffic Signals#Traffic Accident#Liberty Station#San Diego Police#Harbor Drive#Roseville Fleetridge#Abc 10news#Traffic Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC San Diego

Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness

A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
2urbangirls.com

Couple reported missing in San Diego County

EL CAJON, Calif. – A couple last seen in El Cajon was reported missing Friday. Philip and Frances Lopez were last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert for them on behalf of the El Cajon Police Department. Philip Lopez...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Suspect jailed in El Cajon trolley stabbing

EL CAJON (KUSI) – A 32-year-old ex-con was back behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of attacking another man with a knife last weekend during an argument on a trolley traveling through El Cajon, authorities reported. The victim and his girlfriend were confronted by the alleged assailant at about 9:15...
EL CAJON, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy