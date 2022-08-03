Woman seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash near Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Liberty Station, according to San Diego Police.

The collision occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Nimitz Boulevard, in the Roseville/Fleetridge neighborhood, police said.

SDPD officials said a 32-year-old woman was traveling westbound on Harbor Drive “at a high rate of speed” just as an SUV going southbound on Nimitz Boulevard was attempting to turn left onto eastbound Harbor Drive.

According to police, “Someone failed to stop at the red traffic light,” and the SUV was broadsided by the other car.

Police said the female driver was not wearing a seatbelt; she suffered head injuries and fractured her right ankle. ABC 10News learned the woman was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment and an evaluation for possible DUI.

The SUV’s 32-year-old male driver did not appear to suffer any injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

SDPD Traffic Division officers are investigating the crash to determine who was at fault.