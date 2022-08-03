Strength Seen in Quanterix Corporation (QTRX): Can Its 5.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Read on www.zacks.com
Related
Next in talks to take £15m stake in struggling chain Joules
Smaller retailer also in negotiations for deal to use its larger rival’s online platform to run digital operations
Why Quoin Pharmaceuticals Plunged Over 62%; Here Are 120 Biggest Movers From Friday
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS jumped 69.6% to close at $8.53 on Friday following better-than-expected Q2 results. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG surged 64.4% to settle at $3.60 amid volatility in several recent small-cap IPOs. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares gained 63.6% to close at $0.54. The U.S. Food and...
Zacks.com
Has IHI CORP (IHICY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
IHICY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. IHI CORP is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CGC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.70 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates (Revised)
ICPT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Pre-Markets in Red Amid Strong July Jobs Data and Q2 Earnings
U.S. stock futures dip in pre-market today following the report of strong job additions in July. Market participants are worried that a tight labor market will reduce concerns of a near-term recession and allow the Fed to continue its aggressive interest rate hike and monetary tightening. The Department of Labor...
Zacks.com
Has Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
DLNG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. Dynagas LNG is one of 143 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Zacks.com
Will Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
EVBN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SE - Free Report) closed at $87.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
TimkenSteel (TMST) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
TMST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.01%. A...
Zacks.com
Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AAOI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Aerie (AERI) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat
AERI - Free Report) reported adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 67 cents. Revenues came in at $33.3 million, which increased from $27.2 million in the year-ago...
Zacks.com
Emerson Electric Q3 Preview: Can Shares Remain Charged?
EMR - Free Report) , is slated to release Q3 FY22 results on Tuesday, August 9th, before the market opens. Emerson Electric Co. is a diversified global engineering and technology company providing a wide range of products and services to customers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets. In addition, the...
Zacks.com
Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR (AMYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
AMYT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.02 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Carvana Q2 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?
CVNA - Free Report) . Carvana is a leading e-commerce platform utilized to buy and sell used cars. It’s a unique business model and undoubtedly a reason why the company has gained so much attention. How do things look for the company as it rides into its quarterly print?...
Zacks.com
InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Top-Line Growth
IDCC - Free Report) reported healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters with a multi-year, worldwide, non-inclusive, fee-bearing license agreement with Amazon. Net Income. Net income in...
Zacks.com
Health Catalyst (HCAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
HCAT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 72.73%....
European shares bounce as cyclicals, growth stocks find footing
Aug 8 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Monday, led by cyclical and growth stocks, after clocking falls in the previous week when a strong U.S. jobs report rekindled bets of another aggressive rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days. Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote. Portland General Electric Company (. POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility...
Zacks.com
Curis (CRIS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CRIS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drug developer would...
Comments / 0