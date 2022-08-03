Cabin, 3 outbuildings destroyed Tuesday afternoon by Vantage Highway fire

Read on www.ifiberone.com
Containment on the Vantage Highway Fire up to 60%
VANTAGE — Containment on the Vantage Highway Fire is now up to 60 percent as firefighters begin to be reassigned to other fires. The fire, which started Aug. 1 west of Vantage, is listed at about 32,259 acres, according to incident command. Firefighters on Saturday patrolled for flare-ups and...
ifiberone.com
Increased fire activity possible Friday for Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Shifting winds midday on Friday could bring an increase in fire activity on the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg but state Department of Natural Resources officials say the fire will be a priority for air resources. The fire, started on Wednesday afternoon about 12 miles southwest...
ifiberone.com
Two airlifted to Harborview after collision north of Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Highway 97A was closed for about four hours Saturday night north of Wenatchee after a DUI-related collision left two people injured. Juan M. Orrosco Sanchez, 36, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on Highway 97A when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1988 GMC, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Massive Selah apartment complex fire displaces more than 50 people
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people were displaced by an apartment complex fire that destroyed the building and ravaged their belongings, but miraculously, no one was injured in the process. According to the Selah Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the multi-family unit on Valley View Ave on...
Vantage Highway Fire estimated at 5,000 acres, threatens 40 homes and structures
UPDATE at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1: Roughly 40 structures including homes and windmill towers are being threatened by the Vantage Highway Fire that state fire officials estimate to span more than 5,000 acres of Kittitas County. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, assistance from the state has...
nbcrightnow.com
Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated
WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022. Law enforcement left the standoff around 8 p.m. after arriving before 11 a.m. After using pepper spray inside the trailer, one man was arrested. Tribal police and the FBI are leading the case now, according to Schilperoort. A stolen vehicle was found on...
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
ifiberone.com
Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon
MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
kpq.com
Brace Yourselves, Another Heat Wave is Coming
A slightly tamer heatwave is coming to the Wenatchee Columbia Basin area on August 5, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said temperatures will rise up to 95-102 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures should cool down to the lower 90s by Wednesday, however that is subject to...
Tri-City Herald
Man’s family finds him face down in water after his tube flips in rapids, WA cops say
A 60-year-old man drowned in a Washington river after his tube flipped in the rapids, authorities said. The man from Walla Walla was floating the Wenatchee River near Dryden on July 30 with some friends and family members, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When...
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
nbcrightnow.com
3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting
A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
nbcrightnow.com
RPD Asks For Help In Identifying Fraud Suspect
RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: August 8th 6:20 PM. The suspect has now been identified. Richland Police thank the community for its help in identifying the man. The Richland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male fraud suspect. The suspect committed a vehicle prowl on the 700...
ifiberone.com
Report: Woman’s lifeless body dangled on rope after dying from health issue while climbing in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away. Chelan County Emergency Management’s...
Ex-boyfriend accused of shooting at Sunnyside apartment, injuring teen
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — 28-year-old Julian Juarez is wanted by police investigators in Yakima County for allegedly firing multiple gunshots at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when his demands to be let inside were ignored. According to the Sunnyside Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1300-block of...
Potatoes flooded a Washington road after a semi overturned — and people have jokes
The road was closed briefly while the potatoes and the semi truck were removed, troopers said.
nbcrightnow.com
Wanted gang member arrested in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest a wanted man around LaRue Road in Toppenish on August 2. Lane Phipps, 26, was wanted on attempted murder charges in Whatcom County, and for taking a female hostage and shooting at Lynwood officers on July 5, according to the press release from the Yakima Police Department. He is also reported as a known Sureño gang member.
