'NOT CONCEDING' says Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Kelley

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testifies before Senate Committee about election threats
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding threats to election workers on Wednesday morning. Benson was joined by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Rep. Peter Meijer concedes Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to John Gibbs
KENT COUNTY, Mich — After a single term in the United States Congress, Peter Meijer has conceded the primary election for Michigan's Third Congressional District to challenger John Gibbs. Just days after Meijer was sworn into office in 2021, rioters stormed the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 as a...
Election Results | Michigan GOP governor primary
LANSING, Mich. — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will vote in the primary election. By process of elimination, the winner of each party's race will move on to the November General Election. One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor. A handful of...
Tudor Dixon wins the Republican primary for Michigan governor, faces Whitmer in November
LANSING, Mich. — A crowded field of 10 Republican candidates running for Governor of Michigan was whittled down to five after several candidates failed to meet the threshold of signatures to get on the ballot. The field of the five remaining candidates were very close in the polls for...
John Moolenaar wins Republican nomination for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Republican incumbent John Moolenaar faced challenger Tom Norton in the primary election for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District. ABC News has declared John Moolenaar the winner of the Republican primary for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District. Moolenaar has served as the US Representative from Michigan's 4th Congressional...
Michigan GOP: Staff member received violent threats on Election Day
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Republican Party says that a female staff member received violent threats at the party headquarters on Tuesday. The source and nature of the threats are not known at this time, but the Michigan GOP says that they filed a police report with the Lansing Police Department.
Whitmer urges Michigan Supreme Court to consider abortion rights lawsuit
MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has renewed her request for the Michigan Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit that could add abortion rights as a constitutional right in the state. Gov. Whitmer first filed the lawsuit on April 7 in anticipation of the overturn of Roe v. Wade,...
Michigan open-call auditions for American Idol are Monday
MICHIGAN, USA — The first step on the road to become an American Idol is coming up on Monday. All you have to do, is register for a spot in the open-call auditions and you'll get your shot to impress the American Idol producers and earn a spot on the show.
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
Temporary restraining order blocks Michigan abortion ban enforcement
MICHIGAN, USA — A Michigan judge approved a temporary restraining order filed by Governor Whitmer late Monday afternoon. It comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled earlier in the day that county prosecutors could enforce the 1931 law. Governor Whitmer's request for the temporary restraining order says the...
VERIFY: Is Lake Michigan The Most Dangerous Lake?
LAKE, MICHIGAN, Mich. — Living in West Michigan we’ve all heard the stories of tragedy in and along the Lake Michigan shoreline. So when a post on Facebook by a page called MichiganMae claimed Lake Michigan as the most dangerous in the country and in the top 10 worldwide, we wanted to verify these claims.
Harbor Humane to rehabilitate portion of beagles freed from breeding facility in Virginia
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County will be helping some of the beagles rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. It’s a story that made national headlines about 4,000 dogs saved from a facility where numerous animal welfare violations were found. Now,...
School districts ramping up recruiting efforts amid critical educator shortage
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the school year starting in just a few weeks, districts across West Michigan are in full force hiring teachers, bus drivers and everything in between. The Michigan Education Association (MEA) says there's a critical shortage of educators right now. Dr. Sheridan Steelman recently retired...
Michigan biking advocacy group demands policy changes after two killed in Ionia County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bicycle advocacy group in Michigan is demanding action following the deadly crash in Ionia County over the weekend. Two bicyclists were killed and three others were severely hurt during a charity ride Saturday, July 30. A 43-year-old woman from Ionia County was arrested and...
Survey finds small shift in spending habits could bring up to 16,000 jobs, $3 billion in revenue for Michigan's economy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Retailers Association has updated their Buy Nearby program estimates for 2022, saying that a ten percent change to spending habits would bring billions back to the state's economy. Their survey found that Michiganders spend around $30.3 billion in "out-of-state ecommerce." The survey goes...
'A WONDERFUL BIRD' | Michigan welcomed 231 new endangered piping plover chicks in 2022
CHARLEVOIX, Mich. — On a hot summer afternoon, campers and beachgoers flock to the Lake Michigan shoreline at Fisherman’s Island State Park. The last thing you see before you hit the beach is a sign letting sunbathers know to be careful and watch out for an endangered bird that this area nearly lost.
National Night Out takes over West Michigan Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All across the country on Aug. 2, residents and local leaders join together for National Night Out. Residents are encouraged to turn on their porch or other outside lights and spend their time with neighbors. In West Michigan, there are a number of community family-friendly...
'Donut & Beer Fest' returns to Michigan this October
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An event that Homer Simpson would lose his mind over is coming to Battle Creek in October. The Donut & Beer Fest kicked off in 2017 in Kalamazoo and later moved to Columbus, OH in 2021. And now it is back in Michigan, in partnership with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
'Enough is enough': Post about mistreatment of wait staff sparks conversation across Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Grand Haven every year. A Facebook post from a popular brewery up north is sparking a conversation for local businesses all over the state about treating restaurant staff with respect. "It's a big week," said...
Mary Free Bed named in top 20 best rehabilitation hospitals in country
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases rankings of the best hospitals in the nation and Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids ranked in the top 20 of rehabilitation hospitals in the nation. Mary Free Bed ranked 17th in the nation and 1st in...
