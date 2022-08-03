ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Should the US government oversee space traffic? Some experts think it’s time

By Gianna Melillo
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFPna_0h3BWQtR00

Story at a glance

  • As more private companies and military operations set their sights on space travel and exploration, lack of global regulations threatens the safety of these efforts.
  • In a new report published by the Atlantic Council, authors lay out how the United States can lead the way in global space oversight.
  • To do so will involve development of new standard definitions and operations, along with increased international cooperation.

Although space tourism seems like a futuristic chapter for humans, the current lack of regulation around commercial rocket flights and space traffic – which has also increased as more countries bolster military capabilities – is a major concern for society now, experts say.

For these reasons, and because an additional 25,000 satellites are projected to launch into space by 2030, the Atlantic Council is calling on the United States government to increase its management of space traffic.

In their report issued this month, experts at the think tank urge the U.S. to lead a global coordinated effort to track space debris and spacecraft, regulate operators positioning of craft, and oversee mitigation strategies for debris.

“If space development remains on its current trajectory, and the global community fails to advance an effective […] framework, humankind will jeopardize its use of outer space, modern ways of living, and all the corresponding benefits on Earth,” authors Mir Sadat and Julia Siegel wrote.

The report comes as the U.S. Air Force announced plans in March to expand its abilities to monitor the space between the Earth and moon.

Currently, over 4,800 satellites representing more than 40 nations satellite the Earth, according to the report.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“As humanity expands its frontiers deeper into the galaxy, the threats to US and allied space capabilities will continue to increase,” Sadat and Siegel said.

“Yet, despite the proliferation of space activity, the ability of international and national bodies to track and regulate space objects—often referred to as space traffic management (STM)—reflects a past era wherein few actors conducted limited operations in space.”

Under current policies, STM may be better defined as space situational awareness (SSA), or just knowing objects are in orbit, they said. Currently, this knowledge mainly serves to prevent potential collisions and is carried out in a decentralized manner via operators.

As more debris and activity flood already congested areas of space, the risks of collision increase and could jeopardize national security, Sadat and Seigel wrote.

“It is no longer sufficient to know the location of spacecraft and space debris; instead, it is imperative to have a common understanding of and management over maneuver in a congested environment.”

Among the actions necessary to achieve this goal, researchers call for increased international coordination to develop global standards among those already pursuing space projects and those expected to join soon. Through this effort, the U.S. could help develop ways of holding irresponsible actors accountable, researchers suggested.

The Space Data Association could serve as a model for international regulation going forward, but the program’s opt-in nature limits its efficacy, authors wrote.

The report also highlights the benefits of public-private coordination which could be achieved through a notice of public rulemaking or participation in the National Space Council Users’ Advisory Group.

Private corporations can play their part in ensuring active debris removal solutions are integrated into space exploration plans.

STM deliberations should also prioritize elements such as defining relevant terms for universal usage; establishing minimum standards of conduct; assigning liability; distinguishing between orbits; and allocating responsibilities and authorities.

The standards could draw inspiration from regulatory bodies governing both air and maritime travel and exploration. Certain technical capabilities will also have to be developed and employed to better track space objects and communicate between operators.

“While the US government is investing in capabilities for tracking and, when necessary, removing space objects from orbit, the United States still lacks a viable technical capability for STM,” authors wrote.

“Currently, there are no integrated systems that can provide comprehensive domain awareness on par with the air or maritime domains for the space domain, which is more complex than the other two domains.”

Overall, authors call on the U.S. to lead by example to ensure security, economic, and societal objectives relating to outer space are met.

“Now is the time to act and protect a future of security and prosperity in space,” they concluded.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Interstellar Space#Space Debris#Space Exploration#Space Tourism#The Atlantic Council
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

South Korea to pardon Samsung's Lee, other corporate giants

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president will pardon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong with a year left on his sentence for bribing a president as part of a massive corruption scandal that toppled her government, the justice minister announced Friday. Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin and two other top business leaders will be pardoned as well, extending South Korea’s history of leniency toward convicted business tycoons and major white-collar crimes. They are among some 1,700 people President Yoon Suk Yeol will pardon on Monday, a national holiday celebrating Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Reuters

Asian stocks fall on nagging Fed rate hike worries

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses and the yen fell on Friday as investors remained filled with uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation despite softer numbers earlier this week.
WORLD
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Aug. 5 - 11, 2022This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Hill

The Hill

660K+
Followers
78K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy