Beckley, WV (WOAY) -The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition (RCPC) will host the Another Chance Art Market fundraising event at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Saturday, August 6, from 1-6 pm. The fundraiser aims to raise awareness about substance abuse prevention and recovery. The event is free to the public and open to all ages.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO