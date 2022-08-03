Read on www.wdef.com
It’s back to school time! When does your child return to school?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was the final weekend before most schools in the area return to classes. Let’s give a short rundown on when your child is supposed to head to class…. Starting in Tennessee, Polk, Bradley, Marion, Grundy and Rhea County schools already began this past Friday.
Back To School Bashes help thousands of families across Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is the final weekend before school starts in Tennessee. Several groups, including the Hamilton County School District, wanted to get students and parents ready for what’s to come next Wednesday. The district held its Back To School Bash at the First Horizon Pavilion this...
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
21st Annual Minority Health Fair held this weekend at UTC
The 21st Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair was held Saturday at the UTC University Center. This event addresses a major need in the community by providing free health services to underserved communities in Chattanooga. Tony Sammons is the Co-Chair, he said this all started from a desire to educate.
Mowbray Pike to close for eight hours Monday-Wednesday to fix storm drain tile
HAMILTON COUNTY (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Highway Department will close Mowbray Pike for parts of the next three days. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Mowbray Pike will shut down from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting tomorrow to replace storm drain tile. It will also...
Chattanooga Police: argument leads to the stabbing of a 64-year-old man Saturday
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department reports a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon. This one happened at the Alden Apartment Homes in the 5500 block of Hixson Pike. CPD says two 64-year-old men got into an argument and one stabbed the other. The perpetrator then tried to drive...
Booker T. Washington Park to close due to storm damage
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Saturday’s storms did a number on Booker T. Washington State Park. According to the park’s Facebook page, the park is closed until further notice due to the recent storms that caused total power outages and no restroom facilities were available. There is no estimated...
Road worker hit by vehicle overnight in construction zone
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A road construction worker was hit by a vehicle overnight on I 75. It happened in the construction zone between Volkswagen and Ooltewah around 3 AM. Chattanooga Police say a vehicle went into the closed lanes and hit the worker, then lost control and left the roadway.
Sheriff arrests 3 in Scottsboro tattoo shop on drug charges
SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – Sheriff’s officials say they found multiple drugs at a Scottsboro tattoo shop. Jackson County And Scottsboro officers searched the SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. They say they found methamphetamine, alprazolam, hydrocodone, suboxone, diazepam and marijuana plus drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested Ashley Wayne...
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
Chattanooga Police: 28-year-old man stabbed along Highway 58 Sunday morning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department says a man showed up to a local hospital this morning with minor stab wounds. The victim is a 28-year-old man, and the investigation revealed it happened in the 4300 block of Highway 58. There isn’t a lot else the police know...
Warrant leads to drugs and guns in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant led them to a haul of drugs and guns. With plenty of backup, they served it at a home on Greenway Road on Wednesday. They seized 278 pressed, suspected Fentanyl pills, meth, THC oil and...
Police Lunch break leads to discovery of debit card stamping machine
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Lunch break turned into a lucky break for a pair of Chattanooga Police investigators this week. The two Auto Crimes Unit investigators noticed two stolen vehicles they had been stolen out of East Ridge while they were eating lunch near 1000 Moss Drive. The Land Rover...
Woman who crashed into pole may have had medical emergency
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police investigators say a woman who crashed this afternoon may have suffered a medical event. The wreck happened at 4515 Brainerd Road around 1 PM. Police say the 56 year old woman hit a pole. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told...
Flooding at intersection of Pinewood & Dellwood Saturday night causes power outage
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Saturday night’s rainstorm did quite a bit of damage. A 911 call came in to Emergency Services just before 9 Saturday night about flooding happening at the corner of Pinewood Avenue and Dellwood Place. That corner is the point at which two roads on the...
Storm brings down power lines & starts fires in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department says it is dealing with several calls of wires down and flooding due to the rain in the area. One viewer called in saying several parts of East Brainerd have water along the street due to sewer backups. The fire department says...
Chattanoogan Sam Gooden dies at 87, co-founded The Impressions
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame died this week in Chattanooga. Gooden formed the group The Impressions with brothers Richard and Arthur Brooks along with songwriter Curtis Mayfield and lead singer Jerry Butler. The group had hits in the 1950’s like “For...
Both Chattanooga FC and Red Wolves come out firing after lengthy rain delays
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- When you have to wait over 90 minutes for a goal, odds are that means its in stoppage time or you team didn’t score at all. That was not the chase Saturday night in Chattanooga as both CFC and Red Wolves had over 90 minutes rain delays but came out firing.
Senior leadership behind center set to lead Cleveland football
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)- Football season is just around the corner, which for the Cleveland blue raiders is too close but also too far away. It’s real Easy for a lot of folks to get really excited and want to hurry up and get to the game. Coaches and players we have to stay focused on each and every day leading up to that. We got a lot of work to do before we do get to that. Not a lot of time, but I would say we got a lot to go on a short time to get there.
East Hamilton 30 in 30 looking to take that next big step
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF)-East Hamilton football season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs last year. This year head coach Grant Reynolds is stressing the importance of taking that next big step in the postseason. “Which means we need to win the big games. We want to...
