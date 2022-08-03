ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WDEF

21st Annual Minority Health Fair held this weekend at UTC

The 21st Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair was held Saturday at the UTC University Center. This event addresses a major need in the community by providing free health services to underserved communities in Chattanooga. Tony Sammons is the Co-Chair, he said this all started from a desire to educate.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Booker T. Washington Park to close due to storm damage

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Saturday’s storms did a number on Booker T. Washington State Park. According to the park’s Facebook page, the park is closed until further notice due to the recent storms that caused total power outages and no restroom facilities were available. There is no estimated...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Road worker hit by vehicle overnight in construction zone

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A road construction worker was hit by a vehicle overnight on I 75. It happened in the construction zone between Volkswagen and Ooltewah around 3 AM. Chattanooga Police say a vehicle went into the closed lanes and hit the worker, then lost control and left the roadway.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Sheriff arrests 3 in Scottsboro tattoo shop on drug charges

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – Sheriff’s officials say they found multiple drugs at a Scottsboro tattoo shop. Jackson County And Scottsboro officers searched the SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. They say they found methamphetamine, alprazolam, hydrocodone, suboxone, diazepam and marijuana plus drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested Ashley Wayne...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WDEF

Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing

FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
FLAT ROCK, AL
WDEF

Warrant leads to drugs and guns in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant led them to a haul of drugs and guns. With plenty of backup, they served it at a home on Greenway Road on Wednesday. They seized 278 pressed, suspected Fentanyl pills, meth, THC oil and...
CHATSWORTH, GA
WDEF

Woman who crashed into pole may have had medical emergency

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police investigators say a woman who crashed this afternoon may have suffered a medical event. The wreck happened at 4515 Brainerd Road around 1 PM. Police say the 56 year old woman hit a pole. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Storm brings down power lines & starts fires in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department says it is dealing with several calls of wires down and flooding due to the rain in the area. One viewer called in saying several parts of East Brainerd have water along the street due to sewer backups. The fire department says...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanoogan Sam Gooden dies at 87, co-founded The Impressions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame died this week in Chattanooga. Gooden formed the group The Impressions with brothers Richard and Arthur Brooks along with songwriter Curtis Mayfield and lead singer Jerry Butler. The group had hits in the 1950’s like “For...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Senior leadership behind center set to lead Cleveland football

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)- Football season is just around the corner, which for the Cleveland blue raiders is too close but also too far away. It’s real Easy for a lot of folks to get really excited and want to hurry up and get to the game. Coaches and players we have to stay focused on each and every day leading up to that. We got a lot of work to do before we do get to that. Not a lot of time, but I would say we got a lot to go on a short time to get there.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

East Hamilton 30 in 30 looking to take that next big step

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF)-East Hamilton football season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs last year. This year head coach Grant Reynolds is stressing the importance of taking that next big step in the postseason. “Which means we need to win the big games. We want to...
OOLTEWAH, TN

