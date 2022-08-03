ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Madison Avenue road closure in Council Bluffs

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyZgm_0h3BVyfo00

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department says Madison Avenue will have hard closures from Timbercrest Dr to E. Graham Ave. today to remove a tree. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes. The closure is expected to last most of the day.

