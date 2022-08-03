Madison Avenue road closure in Council Bluffs

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near 665th Street and Hampton, at the railroad crossing, at 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th. A 2015 Chevrolet 2500 pickup being operated by James Stokley was traveling north on 665th, approaching the railroad crossing. Stokley did not see an oncoming train until he had arrived at the intersection and the train sounded its whistle. Stokley locked the brakes on the pickup, but continued to skid closer to the intersection and train. The pickup’s front left corner struck the train’s front right corner, causing approximately $6,000 worth of damage to the pickup and no noticeable damage to the train.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO