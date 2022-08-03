Read on www.georgiarecord.com
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill
WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Lauren Boebert Compromises Herself With Badly Flawed Attack On Hunter Biden
Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele dismissed her latest act as "performative bulls**t."
Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation
WASHINGTON — Democrats on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee last week explored how to combat violent threats lodged against election officials, while Republicans questioned why the Department of Justice isn’t doing more to investigate threats against crisis pregnancy centers and Supreme Court justices. During a hearing on protecting election officials, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite […] The post Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act, Biden visits Kentucky, Gaza cease-fire: 5 things to know Monday
The Senate passed legislation on health care, climate and taxes; Biden will visit a Kentucky community hit by flooding and more news to start your Monday.
Your plane landed safely — thank the bureaucrats at the FAA
A faddish phrase on the right is something called “the administrative state,” which refers to the federal workforce deputized by Congress to craft and enforce rules over the environment, banking, health care, product safety, mass communications, the power grid, etc. A recent profile of the Claremont Institute — which has the unenviable task of stitching together an […] The post Your plane landed safely — thank the bureaucrats at the FAA appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
