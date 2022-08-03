Tesla is testing new version of Solar Roof (v3.5) on employee’s homes

Read on electrek.co
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) announces 3-for-1 stock split with stock dividend coming August 24
Tesla (TSLA) announced today that it is moving forward with its 3-for-1 stock split and the stock dividend is coming on August 24. Yesterday, Tesla shareholders voted on a proposed 3-for-1 stock split and approved it with a strong majority (over 815 million shares for and just 9 million shares against).
electrek.co
Zeekr shares more images of its upcoming 009 luxury MPV, but not much else
Just a couple weeks after first teasing the public with shadowy images of its second EV model, Zeekr has shared several more images of its luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). While many here in the states would call this a glorified minivan, the ZEEKR 009 will join a growing segment of luxury MPVs in China.
electrek.co
The Electrek Review: BMW i4 eDrive40 is low effort but still highly enjoyable experience
The BMW i4 eDrive40 delivered to my door by BMW looks almost indiscernible from a 4-series internal combustion engine vehicle. It even has what appear to be exhaust pipes out the back. I imagine the pitch for this car in some Bavarian BMW corporate office was something like:. Look, Tesla...
The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick
The Cash For Clunkers program in 2009 did some good things, but you knew there had to be a few choice cars that were turned in, right? The post The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Arrival (ARVL) to reportedly shelve Bus and Uber Car to cut costs and prioritize Van deliveries
Recent news out of London affirms previous statements from UK-based EV start-up Arrival – which has said it plans to cut at least one-third of its costs amid waning cash flow in order to get production of its electric Van over the starting line. The company aims to begin generating revenue off the Arrival Van before circling back to the development of its two other electric vehicles, the Bus and Car.
As Apple And Other Big Techs Move Toward Disrupting Healthcare, Munster Weighs In On The Opportunity
Big techs continue to make moves toward the goal of “healthcare disruption,” Loup Funds co-founded Gene Munster said in a recent note. Big Tech’s Healthcare Investment Spike: Between 1999 and 2022, Amazon, Inc. , Apple, Inc. AAPL, Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Microsoft Corporation MSFT collectively acquired 22 health-related companies, Munster said.
How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
These three companies are putting up excellent results.
Stock buybacks have hit record levels this year but they're about to get hit by taxes. These 10 companies have been the biggest buyers of their own shares in 2022.
The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a...
knowtechie.com
Review: EcoFlow Delta Pro battery backup
Portable power stations are getting better all the time. Whether they’re for van life or coping with temporary power outages, they’re a great thing to have around. Today, we’re looking at one such battery generator, the $3,600 EcoFlow Delta Pro. It was created after a wildly successful...
electrek.co
The new climate bill abandoned the type of electric vehicle that can make the biggest difference
The Senate’s passing of the Inflation Reduction Act should be applauded as a major step toward protecting our planet. However, it is important to note that while this agreement offers big incentives for electric cars, it also abandoned on the side of the road a critically important class of electric vehicle: electric bicycles.
electrek.co
Ride1Up Core-5 updated as low-cost 28 MPH commuter electric bike with longer range
Ride1Up’s Core-5 electric bike has received an upgrade to improve its already popular position as a cost-effective $1,195 commuter electric bike. The first major update to the Ride1Up Core-5 appears to be increasing the battery capacity to achieve longer range. Boosting battery size has been a popular move lately,...
Fast Company
3 reasons concrete doesn’t live up to its environmental claims
Up to 8% of all global anthropogenic human-made emissions are due to just one material—cement. And our use of it is rising. The cement and concrete industry is encouraging this use, for example, by claiming that using concrete will reduce the “whole life” carbon emissions from buildings.
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
Engadget
This powerful mini flashlight is on sale for under $20
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Most smartphones feature a flashlight, which may be helpful if you need to tackle a quick chore in the dark. But if you work in dimly lit spaces often or enjoy outdoor activities like and night hikes, you might want to reconsider relying on your phone too much.
dornob.com
The Latest in Smart Home Technology: Smart Curtains
Thanks to the magic of smart technology, we can now control and program things like vacuums, lights, and ovens just by pressing a button on our phones. One company has even created smart curtain rods in hopes of taking our homes one step closer to being fully automated. Originally coming...
Only 2 Sports Cars Received Positive Noise Ratings From Consumer Reports
Here are two of the quietest sports cars according to Consumer Reports. The post Only 2 Sports Cars Received Positive Noise Ratings From Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MG Returns With An Affordable EV America Needs
Fans of British sports cars will enjoy this news; MG is back! The storied marque is now owned by a Chinese conglomerate with plans to sell mainstream electric vehicles, including a new roadster called the Cyberster (no relation to the Tesla Cybertruck). The first of these new EVs using the company's MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) has arrived, dubbed the MG4 Electric. It's a compact hatchback that doesn't look too distant from the Chevrolet Bolt. Of course, it won't be sold in the United States, but we believe this is the type of forbidden EV fruit that America needs more of. Here are the specs:
The Verge
DeWalt gave my power tool battery the power of USB-C
Your leaf blower battery should be able to charge a laptop. Your drill battery should charge your phone. And while we’re at it, why shouldn’t our ever-more powerful USB-C power adapters be able to charge those power tool batteries as well?. Fundamentally, there’s not much difference between a...
