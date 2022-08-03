Albemarle Co. approves funding for more affordable housing in Southwood

Read on www.nbc29.com
NBC 29 News
Buckingham County making efforts to improve COVID-19 rates
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County is on the list of Virginia cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 rates. The county is ranked number five out of a list of 50. The localities on it are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 people. The Buckingham County Health Department says it is making efforts to bring that number down and get vaccinations rolling.
For the first time in years, Albemarle County Public Schools can’t fill its no-cost preschool program
Around this time of year, families are usually placed onto a waiting list to get their children enrolled in Albemarle County’s free Bright Stars preschool program. Now, the county is rushing to fill nearly 40 open spots. “We expected numbers to be down during COVID,” said Albemarle County Public...
NBC 29 News
Louisa County changing solar regulations
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, August 1, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors met to respond to the concerns of citizens surrounding solar power. There, they outlined the new regulations being implemented, and how they will change the area. “This affects everybody in Louisa County, increases the quality...
WDBJ7.com
Ribbon-cutting for Buena Vista business a first for new innovation center
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A ribbon-cutting in Buena Vista was a milestone for a new business there, and a preview of coming attractions for the business incubator where it started. Buena Vista’s Mundet-Hermetite Factory printed paper products for the tobacco industry. It closed in 2015 after more than 50...
NBC 29 News
Potter’s Craft Cider expands production in Woolen Mills
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A big part of Potter’s Craft Cidery will be relocating and expanding to somewhere a little closer to downtown Charlottesville. Potter’s new location here in Woolen Mills is bringing jobs, tourism, and a lot more apples to Albemarle County. It’s expanding to meet growing out-of-state demand.
NBC 29 News
Stuff the Bus 2022 fundraiser held in Louisa Co.
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is making it a little easier for parents doing their back-to-school shopping. The Stuff the Bus event took place on August 5-6 to collect school supplies and fundraise. Many volunteers came to the event in order to organize supplies with PTA...
cbs19news
Vouchers to dispose of tires to be available
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents who have unwanted tires may soon pick up vouchers to do so without the normal tipping fee. The Orange County Landfill and Orange County Litter Control Committee are getting ready to distribute free vouchers for a Tire Amnesty Recycling event. According...
royalexaminer.com
17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation
According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues.
NBC 29 News
The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Photojournalist Eze Amos has a new exhibition being displayed in the Downtown Mall starting on Tuesday, August 9. The exhibition, comprised of images taken at the Unite the Right rally in 2017, is called ‘The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of Charlottesville.’. “We’ll start...
WDBJ7.com
New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
NBC 29 News
Green Dog Unleashed takes in 11 beagles from breeding facility
TROY, Va. (WVIR) - More shelters in the central Virginia area are opening their doors to beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy was able to rescue 11 beagles, adding to the 60 other animals it already has in foster care. Now, it is...
NBC 29 News
Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first black-owned brewery in the Charlottesville area is coming soon. After making his first batch in his mother’s kitchen in 2017, founder and head-brewer of Neon Culture Brewing, Corey Hoffman, is bringing his unique, non-traditional craft beers to the Charlottesville community in a way that is inspired by his culture.
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
Ashland woman wins $125,000 in Virginia Lottery game
According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all five winning numbers are 1 in 749,398.
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park. Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one...
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
NBC 29 News
Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
PHOTOS: Hiker rescued from Shenandoah National Park after alleged 30-foot fall
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue crews responded Friday morning to an incident at the Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park, where a visitor had allegedly fallen approximately thirty feet down a cliff from the back of a campsite.
rewind1051.com
Another phone scam, this time in Augusta County
Residents of the county have been getting calls from 540-997-3149. The person calling is identifying themselves as Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Those who don’t answer are getting a voicemail that they need information from them, and to call...
WSET
One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
