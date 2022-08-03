ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

evgrieve.com

The barricades return to block off the chess tables in Tompkins Square Park

The barricades arrived once again (late last week) around the chess tables at the entrance to Tompkins Square Park at Seventh Street and Avenue A... The city did this back in June, with a member of the Parks Enforcement Patrol saying that this section of the Park is "problematic." Eventually, the barricades are removed ... and nothing ever really changes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

West Farms: Bus Driver Critical & 12 Passengers Injured after Bx12 Bus Hits Elevated Subway Structure

A female bus driver is in critical condition following a single vehicle bus collision after a Bx12 bus hit an elevated subway structure in the West Farms section of The Bronx. According to the NYC Department of Transportation’s (DOT) collision investigation squad, on Thursday, Aug. 4, at approximately 8.23 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving an MTA Bus at the intersection of Boston Road and Bryant Avenue.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

These Manhattan Streets Are Car-Free for 3 Saturdays in August: Here's Why

A summertime tradition has returned to New York City, giving residents a rare treat: car-free streets. The Summer Streets program is back for three Saturdays, starting Aug. 6. From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lafayette Street and Park Avenue will be free of cars from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way up to 109th Street in East Harlem.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Food delivery worker run over by truck after falling off motorcycle

BROOKLYN — Loved ones of a Brooklyn delivery worker are grieving his death after a truck ran him over after falling off of his motorcycle. “Sometimes I feel like it’s unreal,” Rosa Maria Vidal said. “Like this is not real. Like he’s not gone. Like I’m still expecting him to come home.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman in critical following Brooklyn hit-and-run; man dies in separate crash, cops say

A Brooklyn woman was in critical condition Saturday after she was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, cops said. The 34-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush about 4:30 a.m. when the grey or silver SUV slammed into her. The vehicle sped off without stopping, police said. First responders found the woman sprawled out on the ground with a ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Reckless Long Island Man Put Helicopter Pilot in Danger: Police

A man accused of endangering a helicopter pilot flying over Long Island was arrested Saturday night, police said. The 32-year-old Bayville man allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at the aircraft flying over Jericho around 11 p.m. "interfering with the pilot's ability" to fly, police said. But officials said the...
BAYVILLE, NY
Daily News

Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter

One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty Police Officer Arrested on DUI Charge in 50th Precinct

An off-duty New York City police officer was arrested and charged in the 50th Precinct on a DUI charge. Police Officer Joaquin Sepúlveda, 42, who is assigned to the 9th Precinct in Manhattan since 2012, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while his ability was impaired on Friday, Aug. 5, at 10.02 p.m.
BRONX, NY

