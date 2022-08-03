Read on www.nbcnewyork.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
News 12
Fire forces evacuation of Bayview Avenue apartment building; no injuries
A fire broke out in a bedroom in apartment 7C at 3178 Bayview Ave. in Brooklyn Sunday morning forcing residents to evacuate. Some residents tell News 12 they woke up to the smell of smoke. When firefighters arrived, they had a difficult time getting into the apartment. Once they were...
evgrieve.com
The barricades return to block off the chess tables in Tompkins Square Park
The barricades arrived once again (late last week) around the chess tables at the entrance to Tompkins Square Park at Seventh Street and Avenue A... The city did this back in June, with a member of the Parks Enforcement Patrol saying that this section of the Park is "problematic." Eventually, the barricades are removed ... and nothing ever really changes.
Car owners frustrated after 40+ tires slashed in Queens neighborhood
Dozens of frustrated car owners in Queens woke up Sunday morning to find someone had slashed their tires overnight.
norwoodnews.org
West Farms: Bus Driver Critical & 12 Passengers Injured after Bx12 Bus Hits Elevated Subway Structure
A female bus driver is in critical condition following a single vehicle bus collision after a Bx12 bus hit an elevated subway structure in the West Farms section of The Bronx. According to the NYC Department of Transportation’s (DOT) collision investigation squad, on Thursday, Aug. 4, at approximately 8.23 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving an MTA Bus at the intersection of Boston Road and Bryant Avenue.
2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes
Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.
City issues violation to indoor amusement park on Staten Island after ceiling tiles allegedly collapse on summer campers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An indoor amusement park on Staten Island was issued a violation this week by the Department of Buildings (DOB), after ceiling tiles allegedly collapsed on three summer campers. Emergency crews responded just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fun Station USA, located in a strip mall...
Heavy traffic on Staten Island Expressway to Brooklyn due to crash; 1 person taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Motorists should expect delays Saturday night on the Brooklyn-bound side of the Staten Island Expressway after all the lanes were closed due to a crash. Emergency radio transmissions said the lanes were blocked near the Clove Road exit following a crash involving multiple vehicles. One person...
NBC New York
These Manhattan Streets Are Car-Free for 3 Saturdays in August: Here's Why
A summertime tradition has returned to New York City, giving residents a rare treat: car-free streets. The Summer Streets program is back for three Saturdays, starting Aug. 6. From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lafayette Street and Park Avenue will be free of cars from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way up to 109th Street in East Harlem.
NY1
Food delivery worker run over by truck after falling off motorcycle
BROOKLYN — Loved ones of a Brooklyn delivery worker are grieving his death after a truck ran him over after falling off of his motorcycle. “Sometimes I feel like it’s unreal,” Rosa Maria Vidal said. “Like this is not real. Like he’s not gone. Like I’m still expecting him to come home.”
NYC thieves snatch jewelry worth nearly $2.2M in Bronx smash-and-grab
NEW YORK — Four men were caught on camera executing a coordinated smash-and-grab at a Bronx jewelry store on Friday that netted an estimated $2.15 million in “high-end” stones. According to New York Police Department officials, an employee at Rocco’s Jewelry in the Fordham Heights neighborhood buzzed...
Man stabbed on subway approaching Yankee Stadium station, suspect at-large
A man was stabbed in the back as a southbound 4 train approached the 161st Street - Yankee Stadium subway station on Sunday, according to the NYPD.
Motorcyclist run over by flatbed truck after falling on Brooklyn street
The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a man fell off his motorcycle and was run over by a flatbed truck on a Brooklyn street Thursday morning.
Woman in critical following Brooklyn hit-and-run; man dies in separate crash, cops say
A Brooklyn woman was in critical condition Saturday after she was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, cops said. The 34-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush about 4:30 a.m. when the grey or silver SUV slammed into her. The vehicle sped off without stopping, police said. First responders found the woman sprawled out on the ground with a ...
Trio wanted for robbing boy, 13, at gunpoint in Brooklyn bodega
Cops are searching for a trio of men accused of robbing a 13-year-old boy last month in a Brooklyn bodega.
New York Marine Firefighters Battle Blaze at Brooklyn Marina
NEW YORK, NY – On Tuesday, FDNY Marine 3, Marine 9 along with Engine 321...
NBC New York
Reckless Long Island Man Put Helicopter Pilot in Danger: Police
A man accused of endangering a helicopter pilot flying over Long Island was arrested Saturday night, police said. The 32-year-old Bayville man allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at the aircraft flying over Jericho around 11 p.m. "interfering with the pilot's ability" to fly, police said. But officials said the...
Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter
One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty Police Officer Arrested on DUI Charge in 50th Precinct
An off-duty New York City police officer was arrested and charged in the 50th Precinct on a DUI charge. Police Officer Joaquin Sepúlveda, 42, who is assigned to the 9th Precinct in Manhattan since 2012, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while his ability was impaired on Friday, Aug. 5, at 10.02 p.m.
Man, 19, shot dead in robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn
The victim, Dereck Chen, was in a parking garage elevator at the wholesale club on Shore Parkway at 10:15 p.m. when the 18-year-old suspect stole his backpack.
