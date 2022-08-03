Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody from stand-off in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police responded to a shots fired call early Saturday morning. NPD said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South 3rd Street at 7:28 a.m. on a call for reported shots fired. Officers said they arrived and determined that several firearm shots were aimed at...
Police respond to gunshots in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) -Norfolk Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of South 3rd Street on Saturday at 7:28 a.m. According to NPD, officers arrived and determined that several firearm shots were directed at a house. Bullet holes were documented in the home and shell casings recovered. No injuries were reported.
Car, home damaged in Norfolk fire
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A car and a home both suffered damage due to a northeast Nebraska fire Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:00 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called to the 800 block of W. Phillip for a report of a vehicle on fire. According to Norfolk Fire Capt. Lannce...
Suspect Arrested in Norfolk Following 5 Hour Standoff
NORFOLK - The standoff situation in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue that began at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday ended at just after 1 p.m. Saturday. According to the Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South 3rd Street that took place in the 6am hour.
Suspect in custody after long standoff with Norfolk police
Norfolk Police Division provided new details in Saturday morning's shooting.
More details uncovered regarding investigation leading up to arrest in Laurel homicides
LAUREL, Neb. -- Security footage at a local gas station helped authorities identify Jason Jones as a suspect in four Thursday homicides in Cedar County, according to court records. According to an affidavit in Cedar County Court, Nebraska State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath's Mini Mart in...
Madison woman arrested after meth pipe reportedly found in Norfolk hotel
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Madison woman is in custody after authorities allegedly found a meth pipe in a Norfolk hotel. Norfolk Police was called to the Hampton Inn on S. 20th Street for a trespassing report shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Hotel staff indicated that 38-year-old Megan Mahlin of...
UPDATED BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Identified in Laurel Multiple Homicide Investigation
State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc briefing reporters in Laurel Thursday. (KFOR NEWS August 5, 2022) (NORFOLK, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a suspect in connection with four homicides that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The investigation included two scenes on Elm Street in Laurel. Each scene included a residence with a fire.
NSP announces arrest of suspect in Laurel homicides; Suspect lived on same street
LAUREL, Neb. -- A suspect is in a Lincoln hospital awaiting booking in connection to four homicides in Laurel. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the suspect was apprehended Friday morning. At a press conference Thursday, NSP Col. John Bolduc said that there were two incidents involving fire that occurred...
Neighbor charged with 10 felonies in connection to four murders in small Nebraska town
The 42-year-old man suspected of killing four of his neighbors in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel has been charged with 10 felonies — including four counts of first-degree murder — for his alleged role in the crimes that rattled the town's 1,000 residents about 40 minutes west of Sioux City, Iowa.
4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town
Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence.
Nebraska State Patrol updates Laurel situation
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release new information and urges public vigilance as the investigation into four deaths in Laurel continues. After fire suppression efforts were successful at the scene in the 500 block of Elm Street in Laurel, investigators have been able to examine the crime scene and now identify that gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the incidents at both homes.
Multiple fatalities reported in Laurel, Nebraska
(Laurel, NE) -- Multiple fatalities are being reported in a northeast Nebraska town. A large police presence has been seen in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. The Nebraska State Patrol says there are multiple deaths involving multiple scenes but no other information has been released. The state patrol will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Norfolk Police searching for missing teens
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a pair of missing 14-year-olds. According Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden have both been reported missing. The boys' grandmother said that Janis had been missing since last Thursday, and Eden had been missing since...
Fight led to stabbing in northeast Nebraska, police say
Nebraska police arrested a man after they said a fight led to a stabbing.
Authorities identify victim killed in 3-vehicle crash near Beemer
The victim and others involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Cuming County, Nebraska, have been identified.
BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for break-in
A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. Carl Epley, 35, and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. On Monday in Stanton County District Court, Epley was sentenced up...
Local lemonade stand fundraiser held in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local lemonade stand fundraiser for a great cause was held in Norfolk on Saturday. The Briggs and Barrett Project set up shop at Tommy's Car Wash in Norfolk to raise awareness for the project which was created to help prevent and better educate parents of sudden infant death syndrome and sudden unexpected infant death.
Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa
Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
