Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart

WNDU
Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon. A department spokesperson said 911 dispatch received a shots fired call just after 3:45 p.m., with the incident reported occurring near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. A man reported being hit by gunfire...
Man buys machete at Walmart, then hacks employee with it
A Walmart employee in Elkhart, Ind., heard a man calling them over while in the store’s parking lot Tuesday morning. When the employee approached the caller, the man allegedly attacked them with machete, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
WNDU
5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department provided an update Sunday evening, confirming there were five victims of apparent gunfire from overnight shootings. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. -- Original story: The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating several overnight shootings that resulted in...
WOWO News
Kendallville woman shot with arrow
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to an address on Glory Ave. in Kendallville on a report of a woman shot with an arrow. On arrival, officers located a female victim in the garage of the home suffering from a wound to her lower back after being struck with an arrow.
Man stabbed in Portage hotel room, suspect in jail
A man was found stabbed in a Portage hotel room after he called 911 to report the attack, police say.
WANE-TV
Noble County woman shot with arrow, in stable condition
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was brought to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in her lower back with an arrow. Police say they were dispatched to Glory Avenue in Kendallville where they found a woman in the garage of the home who had been shot with an arrow. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and is in stable condition.
abc57.com
Suspect in machete attack had just been released from prison
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Charges have been filed against the man who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee with a machete on Tuesday. The report says the suspect had just been released from prison less than a week before the incident. On August 2 at 8:33 a.m., an Elkhart Police officer...
Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
Man arrested after hacking into Walmart employee with machete: Police
An Indiana man was arrested Tuesday after he lured a Walmart employee to him outside the store and hacked into him with a machete, authorities said.
WANE-TV
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting over domestic dispute
FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man who was in a domestic dispute with the suspect’s mom, according to Fort Wayne Police. Police confirmed a shooting at a home on the 2300 block of Hanna Street, south of...
wkvi.com
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in Starke County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Thursday, August 4 following a traffic stop in Starke County. Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the traffic stop just after 3 p.m. CT in the area of State Road 23 near County Road 75 North. K9 Mack was deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle, according to the report. The K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
WANE-TV
Man surrenders after standoff in northeast neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man surrendered to police after he allegedly threatened officers with a handgun after they tried to serve a warrant in a northeast Fort Wayne neighborhood Friday afternoon. The incident unfolded at around 4:15 p.m. along Maple Terrace Parkway near Maplecrest Road and Stellhorn...
2 arrested in July deadly shooting on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two people in a July deadly shooting on the city's northwest side. Police are holding 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler on initial murder charges. On July 3, officers were called to the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive, near 71st Street, shortly before...
abc57.com
Woman arrested on dealing and delivering drug charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police and the Marshall County Drug Task Force conducted an arrest during a traffic stop at the corner of Center Street and Laporte Street on Thursday at 3:45 p.m., according to the Plymouth Police Department. Lola D Fier was taken into custody on Level two drug charges...
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
abc57.com
Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
abc57.com
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
Fox17
Portage woman in critical condition after domestic altercation leads to head injury
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage woman is critically hurt after a domestic dispute ended with a head injury. The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the 18-year-old woman entered a dispute with a 20-year-old man from Kalamazoo Friday morning when the man tried to exit a parking lot in a car.
abc57.com
Marshall County K9 sniffs out drugs from suspicious vehicle
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Marshall County Deputies are getting more drugs off the streets with the help of their K9 Officer Bear. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9-B Road while attempting to find a suspicious vehicle on Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m. Upon finding the...
