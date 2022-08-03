Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was brought to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in her lower back with an arrow. Police say they were dispatched to Glory Avenue in Kendallville where they found a woman in the garage of the home who had been shot with an arrow. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and is in stable condition.

KENDALLVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO