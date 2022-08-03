Campbell County firefighters find 2 dogs at mobile home fire

Douglas Delbert Williams: August 31, 1953 – July 22, 2022. Douglas Delbert Williams, “Doug” to all that knew him, peacefully passed away on July 22, 2022. Doug was born on August 31, 1953 in California to Dwaine and Bernadine Williams. He was the youngest of three and at a young age, he and his family moved to Denver, Colorado where Doug was raised and graduated from Bear Creek High School.

