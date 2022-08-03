Campbell County firefighters find 2 dogs at mobile home fire

Read on county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/1/22 – 8/4/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Wagon Fire contained, Fish Fire continues to burn
SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Fire crews quickly jumped on and contained the Wagon Fire Wednesday. The first, located about two miles west of the Timon Campground and off of Wagon Canyon Road, was reported shortly after 11 a.m.
Evacuations lifted with no growth on the Fish Fire in Wyoming; containment increases to 44%
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance saw minimal activity on Thursday and experienced no growth, a Friday morning update from the Fish Fire Information team said. Crook County lifted all evacuations for residents of the area at 8 a.m. Friday. “As residents...
Campbell County divorces through August 6
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted August 16 through August 6. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Marc...
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through July 30
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license July 24 to July 30. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Aug. 4, S. Garner Lake Road, GPD. No one was injured when...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 4
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Property destruction, Aug. 3, College Park Circle, GPD. A city employee called the...
Gillette engineer: Monte Vista closure extends to Sept. 2 for asphalt
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette has extended through Sept. 2 its closure of Monte Vista Lane from Butler Spaeth Road through Overland Trail. City of Gillette Civil Engineer Nick Marty said Friday that the city extended the closure until the contractor’s paving subcontractor replaces the asphalt. While DRM has a subcontractor under contract, paving isn’t done yet, Marty said.
2022 Youth Livestock Sale Today!
It’s here! The 2022 Youth Livestock Sale is today, Sunday, Aug. 7. Registration for the sale begins at 11:30 a.m. with the sale to follow at 1 p.m. As in past years, the sale is offering a free buyers appreciation dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Our county...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 5
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Yellowstone grizzly capture efforts to begin next week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Population monitoring efforts that will involve baiting and capturing grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem will begin on Tuesday, according to the National Park Service. Monitoring grizzly populations in the GYE is a requirement for the species under the Endangered Species Act, and efforts will...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Obituary: Douglas Delbert Williams
Douglas Delbert Williams: August 31, 1953 – July 22, 2022. Douglas Delbert Williams, “Doug” to all that knew him, peacefully passed away on July 22, 2022. Doug was born on August 31, 1953 in California to Dwaine and Bernadine Williams. He was the youngest of three and at a young age, he and his family moved to Denver, Colorado where Doug was raised and graduated from Bear Creek High School.
Forest Service considering changes to camping regulations in Bighorn National Forest
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recreation managers for the Big Horn National Forest are considering changes to dispersed camping regulations, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting Aug. 4 in Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library, the forest service will host a series of six public forums that will take place in several Wyoming communities ending in Greybull on Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 2 release.
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
Cheyenne Plays in Regional Title Game on Sunday in Gillette
The Cheyenne Sixers play for a regional American Legion Baseball championship on Sunday at the AA Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette. Post 6 faces two-time defending national champion Idaho Falls in the Region 7 Championship Game at 1:30 p.m. at Hladky Stadium. The winner moves onto the American Legion World Series in Shelby, NC.
