An Owensboro man who barricaded himself inside a residence with a small child after forcing the parents out of the home has been arrested. According to the Owensboro Police Department, the incident began Thursday night at approximately 9:30 when 53-year-old James D. Bearley entered a home in the 2300 block of Citation Avenue. Bearley, who was armed, forced a four-year-old child’s biological parents out of the home and barricaded himself inside with the child.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO