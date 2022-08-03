Read on www.k105.com
Anthony Gordon Campbell, 46
Anthony Gordon Campbell, age 46, of Caneyville, KY, passed away Thursday, (August 4, 2022) due to an automobile accident. He was born on November 13, 1975 in Louisville, KY, the son of Delaina Campbell of Caneyville. He was a mechanic who enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, horse-back riding and basketball. He is...
GC Coroner Hudson, J-E Henderson, Jailer Woosley, magistrates, donate coroner’s transport van to flood ravaged Letcher Co.
The Grayson County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Grayson Co. Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson, magistrates, and Grayson Co. Jailer Jason Woosley, has donated one of the coroner’s office transport vans to the Letcher County Coroner’s Office. Of course, Letcher Co. is one of the far eastern Kentucky counties...
Grayson Co. Fiscal Court makes generous donation to Grayson Co. Alliance renovation efforts
In a generous gesture, Grayson County Fiscal Court earlier this week approved a healthy donation to the Grayson County Alliance’s wide-ranging renovation efforts. In total, the remodeling of the facility — including the much needed addition of air conditioning — will cost about $250,000 and is being completed by donated labor, including some work being done by Grayson County Detention Center inmates, as well as donated materials.
Owensboro Health welcomes new group of five physicians to Grayson Co.
Five Owensboro Health physicians have begun practicing at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHLMC), bringing new services and expanding access to care in the Twin Lakes region, hospital officials announced. The announcement, officials said, marks a significant milestone in Owensboro Health’s efforts to recruit providers to Grayson Count; a...
Ohio Co. authorities asking for help identifying theft suspect
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. According to Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty, his office is working the “theft of a teal go-kart from an address in Hartford” sometime during the early morning hours of Wednesday. The...
Caneyville man killed in single-vehicle accident in Millwood
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Thursday morning in Millwood. Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerell was dispatched at approximately 3:40 Thursday morning to the 300 block of Pleasant View Road on the report of a vehicle stationary in the roadway for about 20 minutes.
KSP Post 4 July Activity Report: Troopers arrest nearly 400, cite over 600 speeders, give 225 courtesy notices
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its July Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 2,293 citations and arrested 30 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 384 arrests and served 101 criminal court documents. Cited 601 speeders and...
Officials release name of Caneyville man killed in Millwood car crash Thursday morning
The Grayson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Caneyville man killed in a single-vehicle car accident early Thursday morning. Anthony Gordon Campbell, 46, died after he left Pleasant View Road in Millwood in a Saturn passenger car. The vehicle entered a ditch line after Campbell failed to negotiate a curve, flipping the Saturn onto its top.
Armed, possibly suicidal Owensboro man forces parents out of home, barricades himself with 4-year-old child
An Owensboro man who barricaded himself inside a residence with a small child after forcing the parents out of the home has been arrested. According to the Owensboro Police Department, the incident began Thursday night at approximately 9:30 when 53-year-old James D. Bearley entered a home in the 2300 block of Citation Avenue. Bearley, who was armed, forced a four-year-old child’s biological parents out of the home and barricaded himself inside with the child.
Feds charge 2 Elizabethtown men with carjacking, robbing pizza delivery driver
Two Elizabethtown men have been federally charged after allegedly carjacking and robbing a pizza delivery driver. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 23-year-old Jalyn Redd and 18-year-old Dayveon Willock were charged with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery. They are accused...
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
Fiscal Court: Possible road closure, asbestos removal, detention center bumps starting pay
Grayson County magistrates on Tuesday voted to begin the process of discontinuing a roadway, approved a company for asbestos removal from the old hospital and agreed to increase the starting pay at the Grayson County Detention Center. Closing roadway. The only resident on Barnett Road, a .156 mile lane off...
Kentucky Public Service Commission gives Glendale OK for power facilities
The Kentucky Public Service Commission has approved construction certificate for electric transmission facilities in Hardin County that will provide the electric infrastructure for the proposed electric vehicle battery plant to be located in Glendale. Kentucky Utilities Company filed an application on March 31, 2022, seeking a Certificate of Public Convenience...
Aluminum manufacturer creating 120 new jobs in Hardin Co.
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new manufacturing facility will create over 120 jobs in Hardin County. Beshear said a joint venture by LOTTE Aluminium Materials USA LLC and LOTTE Chemicals will result in the location of an aluminum foil manufacturing operation in Hardin County with a $238.7 million investment that will create 122 full-time jobs.
Weather Alert: Head index could reach 105 in Grayson Co. Wednesday afternoon
The National Weather Service (NWS) says heat index readings in Grayson County could reach as high at 105 on Wednesday afternoon. The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature, according to the NWS.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for section of Leitchfield. Advisory issued for different area of city on Monday has been lifted.
A BOIL WATER ADVISORY has been issued for a section of Leitchfield. Leitchfield Utilities said the advisory is for Brandenburg Road from the William Thomason Byway to Judge Kenneth H. Goff Drive and includes Embry Road, Embry Acres Drive and Crest Ridge Drive. Customers are encouraged to boil water at...
