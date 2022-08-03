ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunfish, KY

k105.com

Anthony Gordon Campbell, 46

Anthony Gordon Campbell, age 46, of Caneyville, KY, passed away Thursday, (August 4, 2022) due to an automobile accident. He was born on November 13, 1975 in Louisville, KY, the son of Delaina Campbell of Caneyville. He was a mechanic who enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, horse-back riding and basketball. He is...
CANEYVILLE, KY
k105.com

GC Coroner Hudson, J-E Henderson, Jailer Woosley, magistrates, donate coroner’s transport van to flood ravaged Letcher Co.

The Grayson County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Grayson Co. Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson, magistrates, and Grayson Co. Jailer Jason Woosley, has donated one of the coroner’s office transport vans to the Letcher County Coroner’s Office. Of course, Letcher Co. is one of the far eastern Kentucky counties...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. Fiscal Court makes generous donation to Grayson Co. Alliance renovation efforts

In a generous gesture, Grayson County Fiscal Court earlier this week approved a healthy donation to the Grayson County Alliance’s wide-ranging renovation efforts. In total, the remodeling of the facility — including the much needed addition of air conditioning — will cost about $250,000 and is being completed by donated labor, including some work being done by Grayson County Detention Center inmates, as well as donated materials.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Owensboro Health welcomes new group of five physicians to Grayson Co.

Five Owensboro Health physicians have begun practicing at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHLMC), bringing new services and expanding access to care in the Twin Lakes region, hospital officials announced. The announcement, officials said, marks a significant milestone in Owensboro Health’s efforts to recruit providers to Grayson Count; a...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Ohio Co. authorities asking for help identifying theft suspect

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. According to Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty, his office is working the “theft of a teal go-kart from an address in Hartford” sometime during the early morning hours of Wednesday. The...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Caneyville man killed in single-vehicle accident in Millwood

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Thursday morning in Millwood. Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerell was dispatched at approximately 3:40 Thursday morning to the 300 block of Pleasant View Road on the report of a vehicle stationary in the roadway for about 20 minutes.
MILLWOOD, KY
k105.com

Officials release name of Caneyville man killed in Millwood car crash Thursday morning

The Grayson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Caneyville man killed in a single-vehicle car accident early Thursday morning. Anthony Gordon Campbell, 46, died after he left Pleasant View Road in Millwood in a Saturn passenger car. The vehicle entered a ditch line after Campbell failed to negotiate a curve, flipping the Saturn onto its top.
MILLWOOD, KY
k105.com

Armed, possibly suicidal Owensboro man forces parents out of home, barricades himself with 4-year-old child

An Owensboro man who barricaded himself inside a residence with a small child after forcing the parents out of the home has been arrested. According to the Owensboro Police Department, the incident began Thursday night at approximately 9:30 when 53-year-old James D. Bearley entered a home in the 2300 block of Citation Avenue. Bearley, who was armed, forced a four-year-old child’s biological parents out of the home and barricaded himself inside with the child.
OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

Feds charge 2 Elizabethtown men with carjacking, robbing pizza delivery driver

Two Elizabethtown men have been federally charged after allegedly carjacking and robbing a pizza delivery driver. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 23-year-old Jalyn Redd and 18-year-old Dayveon Willock were charged with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery. They are accused...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
k105.com

Kentucky Public Service Commission gives Glendale OK for power facilities

The Kentucky Public Service Commission has approved construction certificate for electric transmission facilities in Hardin County that will provide the electric infrastructure for the proposed electric vehicle battery plant to be located in Glendale. Kentucky Utilities Company filed an application on March 31, 2022, seeking a Certificate of Public Convenience...
GLENDALE, KY
k105.com

Aluminum manufacturer creating 120 new jobs in Hardin Co.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new manufacturing facility will create over 120 jobs in Hardin County. Beshear said a joint venture by LOTTE Aluminium Materials USA LLC and LOTTE Chemicals will result in the location of an aluminum foil manufacturing operation in Hardin County with a $238.7 million investment that will create 122 full-time jobs.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

