Read on clintoncountydailynews.com
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
Big Four Trail Dedication In Colfax
This weekend’s Old Hickory Days featured something for everyone but also featured a celebration. Lynn Hollis had a portion of the Big Four Trail dedicated to his daughter, Alli. Hollis says it’s exciting to see this come together. He said 11 years ago, then county plan commissioner Mark Mills approached him and asked if he could help spearhead the project and find others who will help develop it. Hollis now lives out of state but came back for the dedication at Saturday’s Old Hickory Days in Colfax. Listen to his interview below with Kevin Keith:
fishers.in.us
Alboher Development & Birkla Investment Group propose REV development for 116th St. & Municipal Dr.
Alboher Development Company, Inc. and Birkla Investment Group, LLC announced today their proposal to build a five-story, mixed-use building at 8603 E. 116th Street, located at the intersection of Municipal Drive and 116th Street near the newly opened downtown hub of the Fishers Nickel Plate Trail. The REV development will feature 36 for-sale condominiums, a parking garage, and 23,000 square feet of commercial and office space. The luxury condos, ranging from $600,000 to $1,000,000, will be the first of their kind as Fishers’ first for-sale condominiums.
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
Edwards Drive-In working exclusively from food truck after January restaurant closure
INDIANAPOLIS — A famous flavor on Indy’s southeast side can now be found anywhere. “We feature the breaded tenderloin, like we always have, our hand-dipped onion rings and our bottled root beer," said Edwards Drive-In co-owner Jeff Edwards. His restaurant was not able to survive the pandemic and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
PHOTOS: Semi-truck fire shuts down I-65 near Lebanon
THORNTOWN, Indiana — A semi-truck fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Clinton County for hours on Sunday. A semi-truck hauling corn crashed and caught fire at the 151-mile marker, which is near Thorntown and about eight miles north of Lebanon, at around 2 p.m. The...
WANE-TV
Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.
10 vehicles and 1 semi involved in crash near Anderson on I-69
A crash involving 10 vehicles and one semi caused multiple lane closures on Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
readthereporter.com
Patton: Westfield’s taxpayers left holding the bag on Grand Park
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
readthereporter.com
The British invade Hamilton County!
The multinational band 45RPM brought fans of the British Invasion and the 1960s in general to Cool Creek Park for the final free concert of the series. Featuring band members from both England the United States, 45RPM filled the air with classics from groups like The Beatles, The Animals, The Kinks, The Turtles, The Byrds, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Hollies . . . you name it! Learn more about 45RPM at 45rpm60s.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sprintcarandmidget.com
Non-Wing Gas City Sprint Belongs To Adams
GAS CITY, Ind.— Max Adams, the 2020 non-wing sprint car champion at Gas City I-69 Speedway, became the sixth different sprint car feature winner at the Grant County quarter-mile dirt oval so far this year during the “Beach Night Bash” program Friday night. Polesitter Scotty Weir, the...
Fox 59
Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
wrtv.com
Indy-based urban farmer goes high tech
INDIANAPOLIS — The east side of Indianapolis doesn’t exactly have a lot of land for developing acres of produce. DeMario Vitalis had to get creative farming three and a half acres inside shipping containers. Vitalis said he wanted an opportunity to get into farming, an opportunity to establish...
WIBC.com
More than 500 Businesses Sign Letter Opposing Abortion Restrictions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of businesses are standing up for abortion rights in Indiana. “We fully support reproductive rights. It’s a woman’s choice what to do with her body,” the co-owner of Amelia’s, Charlie McIntosh, said. The Indianapolis bakery, Amelia’s, is one of more than...
One of Indiana's biggest employers, Eli Lilly, says it's looking at 'employment growth' outside the state following strict anti-abortion law
"Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state," the company said.
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office conducted a swearing-in ceremony for several new hires
Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office conduct a swearing-in ceremony for new hires. A handful of new deputies are ready to serve the people of Tippecanoe County. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith welcomed them to the force at a ceremony held Friday.
indyschild.com
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
Comments / 0