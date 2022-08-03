This weekend’s Old Hickory Days featured something for everyone but also featured a celebration. Lynn Hollis had a portion of the Big Four Trail dedicated to his daughter, Alli. Hollis says it’s exciting to see this come together. He said 11 years ago, then county plan commissioner Mark Mills approached him and asked if he could help spearhead the project and find others who will help develop it. Hollis now lives out of state but came back for the dedication at Saturday’s Old Hickory Days in Colfax. Listen to his interview below with Kevin Keith:

COLFAX, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO