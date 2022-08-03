Is it the bootstrapper’s time to jump on the venture treadmill?

Read on techcrunch.com
TikTok and Bootstrapping and Convoy.com
Embedded below is the latest from Chain Reaction, our stellar crypto-focused podcast hosted by Lucas and Anita. You will also find Found, a long-form bit of work that goes deep on the real saga of company formation, from Jordan and Darrell. There’s an audio-only version of TechCrunch Live hosted by Matt that features founders and investors discussing successful pitch decks. Finally, there’s Equity, TechCrunch’s long-running, Webby-award-winning podcast focused on venture capital and the latest startup news, hosted by Natasha, Mary Ann and Alex.
Venture investors to founders: Turn down for what?
Gumroad’s Sahil Lavingia broke into the venture world as one of the early testers of the rolling fund, an AngelList product that allows investors to raise capital on a subscription-like basis. That was in 2020. Fast-forward to 2022 and a lot has changed. One of those changes? The number...
3 ways to optimize SaaS sales in a downturn
Against all odds, I ended up doing well. Well enough to be the best salesperson globally (out of nearly 1,000) and breaking the 10-year record for most sales in a single year. How? After working on the first Obama presidential campaign from 2006-2008, I had a fresh perspective on how to sell. One that works regardless of whether we’re in a bear or bull market.
As Apple And Other Big Techs Move Toward Disrupting Healthcare, Munster Weighs In On The Opportunity
Big techs continue to make moves toward the goal of “healthcare disruption,” Loup Funds co-founded Gene Munster said in a recent note. Big Tech’s Healthcare Investment Spike: Between 1999 and 2022, Amazon, Inc. , Apple, Inc. AAPL, Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Microsoft Corporation MSFT collectively acquired 22 health-related companies, Munster said.
After ‘Transparent’ Amazon’s Italian Original Series ‘Prisma,’ Which Launches From Locarno, Challenges Teen Gender Norms –– Watch Clip (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video’s Italian original series “Prisma,” which launches on Aug. 10 from the Locarno Film Festival, sees the streamer revisit the theme of gender identity fluidity after “Transparent” while catering to a young adult audience and also connecting with Italy’s neorealist roots. The eight-episode show (watch exclusive clip) – which marks the first TV series to premiere at the prominent Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema – is centered around identical adolescent twins Marco and Andrea, who challenge gender norms in different ways, along with their group of friends who are also going...
Who you gonna call? Good question
Young startups often thrill early adopters by offering outstanding customer service with a personal touch. Many Big Tech companies, on the other hand, are notoriously hard to get a hold of when running into any sort of problem. Let’s look into why this is happening, and whether it might change any time soon. — Anna.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Revisit your marketing stack, pitch deck teardown, after the acquisition
Today, we learned that the U.S. added 528,000 new jobs last month and the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5%, but for many people in tech, this is a distinction without a difference: according to layoffs.fyi, 467 startups have let go of 64,518 employees so far in 2022. Marketing can’t...
Why not all VCs are ready to embrace AI-powered investment tools
There’s certainly plenty of data that one might use to train an AI-powered due diligence or investment recommendation tool, including sources like LinkedIn, PitchBook, Crunchbase, Owler and other third-party data marketplaces. With it, AI-driven financial research platforms claim to be able to predict the ability of a startup to attract investments, and there might be some truth to this. One study of hedge fund performance found that AI-driven funds generated higher average monthly returns over a 15-year period than their human-guided counterparts.
There’s always another nightmarish crypto hack around the corner
Last week, we looked at the near-term future for crypto gaming as VCs zero in on where to place consumer bets. This week, we’re looking at hardware wallets and the endless journey towards feeling safe in the crypto world. To get this in your inbox every Thursday, you can...
Daily Crunch: Amazon to acquire iRobot in $1.7B all-cash deal
Happy Friday, y’all! Start your weekend off right with some delicious podcast morsels from Equity, Found and Chain Reaction. Also, time is ticking away on a $1,300 savings for TechCrunch Disrupt, so get on that before 11:59 p.m. PDT today. We hope you have a good weekend, see ya Monday! — Christine.
Your shot to join the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 ends today
Lollygagger alert: Drop what you’re doing and go apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 right now. TechCrunch editors have been busy vetting more than 1,000 applications — and counting — to select an elite cohort of 200 up-and-coming startups. Those founders will receive an opportunity-filled VIP experience at Disrupt.
Bridge rounds are the late-stage rage
This becomes especially true when the economy changes for the worse and startups are incentivized to raise an extension round, or bridge round. Why are those rounds potentially more popular in lesser macroeconomic periods? Because if startups can purchase a bit more time to grow before raising their next priced round, they may be able to better defend their most recent valuation, or perhaps even surpass it when they formally raise.
A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged
For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
Remote work is causing a massive shift in salaries around the country
The "Great Salary Convergence" is a phenomenon that's changing how Americans get paid. Also, Elon Musk said his $44 billion Twitter takeover could still happen
Twitter denies Musk’s countersuit claims with a lot of snark
The social network noted in the filing that these counterclaims “fail to justify Musk’s plan to dishonor the merger agreement,” and accused them of being an effort to escape the agreement because of the market downturn. “According to Musk, he — the billionaire founder of multiple companies,...
Meta is testing a new livestreaming platform for influencers called ‘Super’
“Super is a small, standalone experiment being built by New Product Experimentation (NPE) and currently testing with a small group of creators,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email. Business Insider reports that Meta has recently reached out to multiple creators asking them to try out the new...
Get ready for an HBO Max – Discovery+ mashup app in 2023
The firm aims to merge different offerings like acclaimed scripted shows such as “Succession,” “Euphoria” and the upcoming “House of Dragons” from HBO Max and unscripted shows such as “90 Day Fiancé” and “Fixer Upper,” under one service. This is probably to better compete with Netflix, which has a slew of scripted and unscripted shows under its belt.
