Sensitive data of Indian pension fund holders exposed online

TechCrunch
Startups among entities to face tougher laws as Kenya moves to protect personal data
The registration, which has kicked off after the coming into effect of the data protection regulations, is mandatory for any company acting as a data controller, defined as a person or entity that determines the purpose and means of processing of personal data, or a processor. A processor may not necessarily collect or determine how data is used but handles it on behalf of another firm.
TechCrunch
Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe
The Nigeria-based systems integrator said the strategic expansion positions it as a “new competitive entrant in the EU market offering data warehousing and analytics products as well as highly experienced senior data engineers from its Nigeria team as consultants for European firms.”. Olumide Soyombo, one of Nigeria’s high-profile angel...
As Apple And Other Big Techs Move Toward Disrupting Healthcare, Munster Weighs In On The Opportunity
Big techs continue to make moves toward the goal of “healthcare disruption,” Loup Funds co-founded Gene Munster said in a recent note. Big Tech’s Healthcare Investment Spike: Between 1999 and 2022, Amazon, Inc. , Apple, Inc. AAPL, Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Microsoft Corporation MSFT collectively acquired 22 health-related companies, Munster said.
Meet the ‘demon stock:’ Chinese investors have coined their own name for stocks that defy logic
China investors have a much more metal-sounding name for stocks that rise and fall for unexplained reasons: "demon stocks". U.S. media outlets called AMTD Digital, whose shares surged by as much as 15,000% shortly after its July IPO, a “meme stock“. But Chinese investors called it something else:...
Russian markets rebound as Moscow Exchange delays return of some foreign investors
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian stock markets jumped and the rouble strengthened on Monday after the bourse decided not to allow some foreign investors to return to the market for the first time since February.
Hong Kong shortens its quarantine for inbound travelers—with a catch. It’s importing a version of mainland China’s ubiquitous health code app
People walk pass a Leave Home Safe QR code placed on a window at the entrance of a shopping mall on July 15, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. On Monday, Hong Kong’s government announced that it will shorten its mandatory hotel quarantine period from seven days to three for travelers entering the city starting Friday, the closest the city has come to opening its borders since the beginning of the pandemic. But as authorities dropped some of the city’s onerous COVID requirements, they introduced a new one: Hong Kong will roll out a mainland China-style color-coded health app to track potential positive cases and restrict the movement of those at high risk for COVID.
TechCrunch
Adtech giant Criteo faces $65M fine in France for GDPR consent breaches
Digital rights advocacy group Privacy International, which lodged a formal complaint against the surveillance adtech giant back in 2018, when the bloc’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into application, tweeted news of the sanction today. It accuses Criteo of operating what it dubs a “manipulation machine”, via the...
TechCrunch
A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged
For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Revisit your marketing stack, pitch deck teardown, after the acquisition
Today, we learned that the U.S. added 528,000 new jobs last month and the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5%, but for many people in tech, this is a distinction without a difference: according to layoffs.fyi, 467 startups have let go of 64,518 employees so far in 2022. Marketing can’t...
TechCrunch
Empathy is essential for building a loyal team, says Kolors co-founder Anca Gardea
In Latin America, advancements in technology coupled with a growing middle class with more disposable income have opened up the bus industry for disruption. Kolors, a Mexico City-based startup that is providing an elevated bus service and intelligent intercity mobility, might just have a first-mover advantage on that disruption. Anca...
TechCrunch
Investors prepare for a founder downturn. Or influx. Wait, what?
One of those changes? The number of pitches from founders looking to raise. “Since March, it’s gone down about 90%,” Lavingia told TechCrunch. “I was probably seeing more than most — about 20 to 40 well-vetted decks a week – and that number is down to about two to four a week now.” He’s also seen the quality of talent rise for people wanting to work for Gumroad — which he partially attributes to the steady stampede of layoffs — and a decline of founders starting companies.
TechCrunch
3 ways to optimize SaaS sales in a downturn
Against all odds, I ended up doing well. Well enough to be the best salesperson globally (out of nearly 1,000) and breaking the 10-year record for most sales in a single year. How? After working on the first Obama presidential campaign from 2006-2008, I had a fresh perspective on how to sell. One that works regardless of whether we’re in a bear or bull market.
TechCrunch
Baidu to operate fully driverless commercial robotaxi in Wuhan and Chongqing
Baidu’s wins in Wuhan and Chongqing come a few months after the company scored a permit to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public on open roads in Beijing. The difference here is the service in Beijing is still not a commercial service — Baidu is offering free driverless rides in the name of R&D and public acceptance — and Beijing’s permit still requires a human operator in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
TechCrunch
Solana co-founder says NFTs have ’50 different use cases’ that can onboard millions this year
While much industry focus and effort has centered around profile picture NFTs like Bored Ape Yacht Club or CryptoPunks, NFTs that offer utility beyond just images have been growing in popularity. “I think within NFTs, everything is just really scratching the surface,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, told TechCrunch this...
TechCrunch
Squaring Databricks’ 2021 valuation as it crosses a $1B annual run rate
The milestone comes after the company raised a mammoth $1.6 billion round last August at a $38 billion valuation. At the time, Databricks announced that it had cleared the $600 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) mark. By the end of 2021, Databricks said that it crossed $800 million in ARR....
TechCrunch
The cybersecurity funding bubble hasn’t burst — but it’s starting to deflate
Last year was record-breaking for the cybersecurity market. Data from Momentum Cyber, a financial advisory firm for the security industry, showed that cybersecurity startups raised a “record-shattering” $29.5 billion in venture capital in 2021, more than doubling the $12 billion raised in 2020, while a record number — including Dragos and Noname Security — were minted as unicorns.
TechCrunch
Robinhood’s hangover, YC’s reduction and Uber’s return to form
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann got together with Maggie this week for our weekly roundup show, and per usual, there was a lot to talk about, including the fact that there were even more topics than usual to pick from as the summer slowdown seems to be fading away.
TechCrunch
Twitter fixes security bug that exposed at least 5.4 million accounts
The vulnerability allowed anyone to enter a phone number or an email address of a known user and learn if it was tied to an existing Twitter account, potentially exposing the identities of pseudonymous accounts. In a brief statement published Friday, the microblogging giant said, “if someone submitted an email...
TechCrunch
Meta is testing a new livestreaming platform for influencers called ‘Super’
“Super is a small, standalone experiment being built by New Product Experimentation (NPE) and currently testing with a small group of creators,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email. Business Insider reports that Meta has recently reached out to multiple creators asking them to try out the new...
TechCrunch
DuckDuckGo removes carve-out for Microsoft tracking scripts after securing policy change
In a blog post pledging “more privacy and transparency for DuckDuckGo web tracking protections”, founder and CEO, Gabe Weinberg, writes: “Over the next week, we will expand the third-party tracking scripts we block from loading on websites to include scripts from Microsoft in our browsing apps (iOS and Android) and our browser extensions (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge and Opera), with beta apps to follow in the coming month.”
