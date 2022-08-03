Sensitive data of Indian pension fund holders exposed online

People walk pass a Leave Home Safe QR code placed on a window at the entrance of a shopping mall on July 15, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. On Monday, Hong Kong’s government announced that it will shorten its mandatory hotel quarantine period from seven days to three for travelers entering the city starting Friday, the closest the city has come to opening its borders since the beginning of the pandemic. But as authorities dropped some of the city’s onerous COVID requirements, they introduced a new one: Hong Kong will roll out a mainland China-style color-coded health app to track potential positive cases and restrict the movement of those at high risk for COVID.

