Police identify body found at St. Pete marina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have identified the body that was found at a St. Petersburg marina last Wednesday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department identified the body found at Harborage Marina as 45-year-old John Telford.

Police said a search and recovery team was called to the marina, located on 1500 2nd Street South, after Telford’s body was discovered Wednesday evening.

Police said no foul play is suspected. A medical examiner is working to determine Telford’s cause of death.

