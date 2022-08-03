Zoo Explains Why a Handbag Lives Inside an Enclosure as Tweet Goes Viral

Read on www.newsweek.com
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
I’m a bride-to-be & was stunned when a guest showed me what she’s planning on wearing to my big day
WHEN it comes to wedding etiquette, there's one main unwritten rule that every guest should follow - and that's not to steal the limelight from the bride. So one bride-to-be was left understandably furious when a wedding guest revealed what she was planning to wear on her big day. The...
Photo of Crab With 'Human Teeth' Horrifies Internet
"Bro got better teeth than British people," one user commented on the picture.
We thought our little girl had a cold, then she started snoring – what happened next was like a horror movie
THE PARENTS of a four-year-old girl who thought she just had a cold revealed how their life soon became like a “horror movie”. Amy and Rob Owen’s little girl, Isabellah, first appeared unwell in the lead up to August 2021. Amy, 29, from Hartlepool, told Teesside Live:...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
‘Terrible’ baby name has people in hysterics as it sounds like office supplies
WOULD you name your tot after an inanimate object?. Widely accepted, names like Lake, Willow, and Moon have made it to 'popular baby names' lists for some time – but there is one non-traditional moniker that people can't seem to get behind. A Reddit user took to the platform...
dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
I was sick of nosy neighbours so played a trick on them with mannequins & it definitely gave them something to stare at
A MUM sick of her 'nosy neighbours always spying on her' decided to give them something to stare at. Tammy Zuniga, from Michigan, US, erected some very eye-popping mannequins in her garden. Tammy claims her curtain-twitching locals would 'make her blood boil' with complaints about her painting in her garage...
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
'My Husband Was Cheating. This Is How I Found Out'
After our divorce was finalized, I remember feeling like this was the best thing that could have happened in my life.
Fury erupts after council introduces a 24/7 cat ban: 'Australia, the most insane country in the world'
An Australian council has announced a total ban on cats outdoors, sparking a wave of fury from pet owners. Bass Coast Shire Council, south-east of Melbourne, announced the 24/7 ban on felines wandering the streets which will come into effect from July next year. Residents will be slapped with a...
'I'm Crying': Tiny Puppy Imitates Owner in Heartwarming Video
Snowball the dog's impression of his human companion prompted a mixture of laughter and tears online.
goodshomedesign.com
Unbelievable Video Shows Humpback Whale Scooping Two Women Into Its Mouth
Almost getting swallowed by a humpback whale is not how you would want to start your holiday. In 2020, Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel’s holiday almost ended in tragedy when the two went kayaking in the San Luis Obispo Bay in California. The two were engulfed by a huge...
Astronomers believe that this 7000 year old stone circle in Africa is the world's first astronomical site
Nabta Playa Calendar Circle, reconstructed at Aswan Nubia museumCredit: Raymbetz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Nabta Playa is a drainage basin in the Nubian Desert in southern Egypt. The region contains several archaeological sites including the Nabta Playa site which is one of the earliest sites from the Egyptian Neolithic Period or prehistoric Egypt.
'Gold Digger' Who Sent In-Laws Prenup Revealing She's a Millionaire Cheered
"I had enough of them calling me a gold digger and lazy," the woman wrote on Reddit.
I named my baby early & bought her customised items, by the time she was five months I hated it & had it legally changed
A MUM has revealed how she changed her baby daughter's name when she was five-months-old because she didn't want to live with regret. Ashley, who is from the US and posts under the acronym @nevertooearlyforwine, shared a short video to TikTok where she made the revelation. "Did you name your...
The Tashtyk people of Russia were an ancient race of warriors who wore death masks
The mysterious Tashtyk people were an ancient Siberian warrior race that lived during the Late Iron Age period from the first to the fourth century CE. The culture flourished in the Yenisei Valley in Southern Siberia.
'Fluffy' Pit Bull With Long Hair Due to Rare Recessive Gene Stuns Internet
"I didn't know the cure for my bad day was seeing a fluffy pitbull, but here we are," said one delighted internet user.
Gorilla Terrifies Zoo Visitor With 'Smooth' Entrance In Hilarious Video
One viewer called it ""the smoothest thing I've ever seen" while another was convinced He's done that before."
