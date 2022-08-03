ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Abortion News: New WH Task Force Aims to Clear Confusion After Roe Decision

By Lauren Giella, Alex Backus
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newsweek.com

Comments / 34

David Braman
4d ago

It doesn't matter what the law says about abortion. You kill a baby for what ever reason. You will pay for it in the long run. You will spend the rest of your life with the guilt and eventually you will stand before God.

Reply(5)
17
Sookie Williams
4d ago

👍 Way to show up and vote Kansas! The majority has spoken, and this is a Red state?? Will be interesting to see how this topic goes for the vote in other states.

Reply
11
Chris Castro
4d ago

looks like the supreme court got it right on giving it back to the states to see what the voters want to do in that state and each state will be different depending on what the voters want

Reply
7
Related
CNN

Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened

Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Salon

Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas

The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states. Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Merrick Garland
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#U S Abortion News#The Supreme Court#The Justice Department
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
930M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy