Santa Ana, CA

California officer, once "detective of the year," accused of sending graphic photos to person he thought was 14-year-old girl

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
Claud Balls
4d ago

as a law enforcement officer he should be considered for a harsher sentence, a violation of public trust should be another consideration in the sentence. this could help heal the public opinion of a different standard for politicians and police!

Spudnut 1
4d ago

Adults who are sexually attracted to children have a neurological malfunction that cannot be cured by therapy, regardless of how good the therapist is. Thay are simply defective to the point that they should never be allowed to intermingle with society, except from behind bars. For life.

NOT SURE
4d ago

unfortunately the truth be known sexual predators/social deviance often choose positions of authority that allows them unfettered access to their Quarry, game, victims.

CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Authorities raid illegal cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley

A cockfighting ring in Riverside County was shut down Friday night after authorities raided it. Riverside County Sheriffs Department deputies and Animal Services officers broke up the fighting ring just after midnight. The cockfighting was taking place on the 5900 block of Troth Street in Jurupa Valley.Deputies found out about what was going after receiving reports of loud and large event.Around 150 birds were involved in the cockfighting ring and more than 200 people were present at the ring when authorities arrived. Majority of the people at the scene fled immediately after authorities arrived.One man claimed ownership to the 143 birds and was charged with misdemeanor for possession of fighting blades that were attached to the birds. Sheriff deputies and Animal Service officers "humanely euthanized" the birds, a process that lasted until 6 a.m. on Saturday.Animal Services said that the birds were euthanized because they are not sustainable pets.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
CHINO HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Irvine woman arrested for poisoning her husband

An Irvine woman was behind bars Friday after she was arrested for continuously poisoning her husband, causing him to contract a month-long illness. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 years.According to Irvine Police Department, Yu's husband had fallen ill over the course of a month, and had grown suspicious that the illness came at the hand of his wife, who he believed was poisoning him. He successfully captured video evidence and turned it in to police, who subsequently took Yu into custody at the couple's home and booked her at Orange County Jail. The man sustained "significant internal injuries" as a result, but is expected to recover. Correction: CBSLA previously reported that the woman had poisoned her husband's food but it's unclear how the woman used the poison. However, Irvine Police have confirmed to CBSLA that the woman did not poison her husband's food as previously reported in this post.
IRVINE, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in ‘Stable' Condition

A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
Todd Spitzer
orangecountytribune.com

Suspect is arrested in murder

A suspect has been arrested in the July 31 fatal shooting in Westminster of a Huntington Beach man. According to Commander Kevin McCormack of the WPD, Matthew Francisco Mattice has been booked on a murder charge in the killing of Donald Joshua Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach. With the help...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman charged with hate crime for attack in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office today charged a woman with assaulting a 53-year-old transgender woman in Inglewood earlier this year. “Unfortunately, hate crimes continue to plague Los Angeles County and inflict harm on the most vulnerable members of these...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Actress Anne Heche recovering in ICU following Mar Vista crash

Actress Anne Heche remains hospitalized in an intensive-care unit Sunday after crashing her car into a home in Mar Vista. A statement from Heche's family and friends said, "Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers. We also ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time."On Friday, a doorbell camera caught Heche's car allegedly speeding down a road before the crash. Minutes later, she slammed into a home which went up in flames. A woman living in the house was trapped. She was uninjured, but told CBS2 she "lost everything."Heche has not charged but police say she was allegedly doing twice the legal speed limit. Witnesses say Heche crashed her car into a garage minutes before she hit the house. CNN reports that a source close to Heche said the actress was badly burned and has a long recovery ahead. 
VISTA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Longtime South LA Gang Leader Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison

A longtime senior leader of a South LA-based street gang was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for his conviction of conspiring to commit racketeering through various criminal acts including murder, extorting local businesses and the distribution of narcotics. Paul Gary Wallace, 56, of South LA, was found...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen

A Redmond man was arrested and jailed on drunken and reckless driving and other charges in a head-on crash Friday night in Tumalo that sent the other driver, a California teen, to the hospital with serious injuries, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
