ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Revealed: UK children being ensnared by ‘far-right ecosystem’ online

By Richard Adams and Sally Weale
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRQFh_0h3BTij000
In one case, a boy from Bootle became radicalised after being befriended by extremists in virtual hangouts connected to the online game Fortnite.

An insidious “far-right ecosystem” is targeting children in an attempt to radicalise them online, with experts warning that progressively younger school pupils are becoming ensnared in extremist ideologies, a Guardian investigation has found.

Teachers, police officers, academics and community leaders said there was evidence that long periods of unsupervised online access, compounded during Covid lockdowns, were resulting in children and young people across the UK encountering far-right groups in greater numbers than before.

Gaming forums, private chatrooms and slickly produced online leaflets or “study guides” are among the platforms and tactics used to introduce young teenagers to racist, white supremacist, neo-Nazi and involuntary celibate (“incel”) ideas.

“We are detecting cases of very young people ending up on the very far end of the extremist spectrum where they have planned or have even carried out attacks,” warned Julia Ebner, a senior fellow of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD).

Det Supt Vicky Washington, who retired recently as national coordinator for the government’s Prevent counter-terrorism programme, said social and physical isolation during the pandemic had created a perfect storm for far-right radicalisation.

“There’s no one path, there’s no one sort of child who’s particularly vulnerable but I would say online, in a variety of ways, it’s something we are seeing more and more of,” Washington said.

Experts are alarmed that while the absolute number is very small, the age profile of those referred and arrested in connection with far-right extremism is getting progressively younger. There have been convictions for children as young as 13 – and in one case concerns about a nine-year-old becoming involved in extremism.

In January, a schoolboy from Darlington became the UK’s youngest person to be convicted of terrorism offences. He was 13 when arrested as part of an investigation into rightwing terrorism and was charged with possessing information useful to a terrorist, namely manuals for making explosives. Before that conviction, the youngest UK terror offender was a 16-year-old from Cornwall who downloaded terrorist manuals, also when aged 13.

According to Home Office figures, terrorism-related arrests for all ideologies have risen, with the largest increase in the under-18 age group, up from 21 to 29, the highest number since records began in 2001. Under-18s now make up 15% of all terrorism-related arrests.

Last year, Prevent adopted record levels of children and young people into its Channel anti-radicalisation programme for rightwing extremism, despite a huge fall in referrals during the pandemic. While the number of referrals dropped by a third, the number of under-15s adopted at Channel – the youngest group – was unchanged at 70.

The concerns come as counter-terrorism officials brace for the publication of a review of the government’s Prevent anti-radicalisation strategy by Sir William Shawcross. A leaked draft of the review, revealed by the Guardian in May, claimed Prevent had become too concerned with far-right extremism at the expense of Islamic extremism.

But Prevent teams working with schools in England say they have seen a significant increase in the number of children and young people referred to them, often by their teachers, over concerns they are being drawn into far-right extremism.

Nick Wilkinson, a former police assistant chief constable who is a senior lead for Prevent in Kent, said: “I can say that we are extremely busy. We saw a large increase in our work over the last year.”

Although the numbers of young people radicalised by the far right remained small, Wilkinson warned: “I was on duty outside the Grand hotel [in Brighton] on 12 October 1984, when the IRA bomb went off. Terrorists only need to be lucky once. What we’re trying to do here is a needle-in-a-haystack job.”

Ken McCallum, the director general of MI5, has warned that teenagers are being swept up in a toxic ideology of “online extremists and echo chambers”. Matt Jukes, Britain’s most senior counterterror officer, said 19 out of 20 children aged under 18 who were arrested last year for terrorism offences were linked to an extreme rightwing ideology.

Exit Hate, a national charity that supports families affected by far-right extremism, said it was asked to help a nine-year-old boy who was thought to have been recruited by his older brother. Parents were often unaware, or in some cases unconcerned, with many dismissing it as “just online, it’s not real”, said Wilkinson.

In one case, a boy aged 15 from Bootle became radicalised after being befriended by far-right extremists in virtual hangouts connected to the online game Fortnite. He made connections with online personalities, described in court as “professional trolls”, who invited him into private online forums, giving rise to what the judge called “some of the most appalling behaviour by a young person I have seen”. He pleaded guilty to racial hatred and possessing terrorist material and was given a 12-month referral order.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Teachers, meanwhile, who are at the forefront of efforts to identify and flag up concerns about children they believe are at risk of being radicalised, are worried they are missing signs as terms and symbols emerge in the fast-changing online space, and feel ill-equipped to challenge pupils over extremist views.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are committed to tackling those who spread views that promote violence and hatred, and that radicalise others. Under the online safety legislation, tech companies will be required to swiftly remove and limit the spread of illegal content or face tough fines.

“The Prevent programme is a vital element of our response. Through partnership with communities, frontline professionals and practitioners, we are working to ensure individuals at risk of radicalisation are provided with appropriate interventions.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Uk#Neo Nazi
Daily Mail

Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals

An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

393K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy