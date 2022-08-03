Read on www.cbsnews.com
Senate Democrats announce they have the votes to pass Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats say they have finally reached a deal on their massive economic package after holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona agreed Thursday night to changes in the measure's tax and energy provisions. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" with more about the bill senators hope to bring for a vote this weekend.
Parliamentarian weakens Democrats' drug plan in Inflation Reduction Act, as Senate prepares to vote
The Senate parliamentarian on Saturday dealt a blow to Democrats' plan for curbing drug prices but left the rest of their sprawling economic bill largely intact as party leaders prepared for the first votes on a package containing many of President Joe Biden's top domestic goals. Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber's...
Senators consider Inflation Reduction Act in rare Saturday session
In a rare Saturday session, U.S. senators met to debate the Inflation Reduction Act. Democrats tout the act as the largest single investment in climate in U.S. history. Natalie Brand has the latest.
Senate Democrats near passage of Inflation Reduction Act in marathon session
Washington — Democrats drove their election-year economic package toward Senate approval early Sunday, debating a measure with less ambition than President Biden's original domestic vision but that touches deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. Debate began Saturday and by sunrise on...
Senate passes Democrats' sweeping climate, health and tax bill, delivering win for Biden
Washington — The Senate on Sunday passed Democrats' sweeping economic package designed to combat climate change, address health care costs and raise taxes on large corporations, marking a crucial achievement for President Biden and his party as they look to maintain their hold on Congress in the November midterm elections.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Barr calls Jan. 6 subpoenas "significant," says nominating Trump would be "really bad" for GOP
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says recent federal grand jury subpoenas in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot suggest that prosecutors are "taking a hard look" at high-ranking Trump allies and the former president himself. He also said he thinks it would be "really bad for the party" if Trump were the 2024 Republican nominee. Barr spoke with CBS News' Catherine Herridge in an exclusive interview Friday.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
Transcript: Rep. Peter Meijer on "Face the Nation," Aug. 7, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with GOP Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan that aired Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump following the attack on the Capitol. Last Tuesday, he lost his primary race against a Trump-endorsed challenger. Congressman Meijer is with us this morning from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Good morning to Congressman. The person who won that primary is an election denier named John Gibbs, and he is backed by former President Trump. Why do you think Michigan Republicans favored him?
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act, Biden visits Kentucky, Gaza cease-fire: 5 things to know Monday
The Senate passed legislation on health care, climate and taxes; Biden will visit a Kentucky community hit by flooding and more news to start your Monday.
Senate Republicans block $35 cap on price of insulin from Democratic bill
Washington — Senate Republicans on Sunday blocked a $35 monthly cap on the cost of insulin in the private market from being included in Democrats' economic tax and spending package, voting down an amendment to the measure during a marathon session leading up to what Democrats hope will be final passage of the bill.
Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation
WASHINGTON — Democrats on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee last week explored how to combat violent threats lodged against election officials, while Republicans questioned why the Department of Justice isn’t doing more to investigate threats against crisis pregnancy centers and Supreme Court justices. During a hearing on protecting election officials, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite […] The post Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill
WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. faces international crises with Russia and China
Tensions between the U.S. and both Russia and China ratcheted up this week with the imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner dragging on and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit to Taiwan. Steven Portnoy reports.
Meijer warns Democrats that boosting Trump-backed candidates could backfire
Washington — Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican from Michigan who was defeated last week in his primary, warned Sunday that Democrats' strategy of boosting GOP candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump could backfire in a "spectacular way" when voters go to the polls for the general election in November.
Sen. Rick Scott accuses Democrats of "pushing us into a recession"
GOP Sen. Rick Scott says Democrats are "pushing us into a recession" with the expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag on
HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The list of Chinese companies facing delisting risks in New York in a long-running dispute over Chinese audits of their accounts continues to expand with the addition of three more on Friday after e-commerce giant Alibaba's (9988.HK) July inclusion.
